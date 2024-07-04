Every single spec sheet for Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 just leaked









With the cat out of the bag, let's dive deeper and find out what new features are coming to this year's Fold and Flip.





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: new features leaked









In the leaked promo materials, Samsung emphasizes the following innovations in its book-style Galaxy Z Fold 6 :

Lightweight, slim design

AI note summary via Note Assist

Interpreter feature which benefits from the fold design

Circle to Search adapted to the large screen

1.5X brighter display (up to 2,600 nits)

18% faster CPU, 19% faster GPU, 42% faster NPU

Longer battery life: 23 hours of video (vs 21 hours on Fold 5), 77 hours of music (vs 73 hours on Fold 5)

Improved camera thanks to newer NPU

Improvements to zoom quality

Better dust protection with IP48 rating (vs IPX8 on Fold 5)

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both front and back glass



Among all these features, what stands out is... well, just how similar the Fold 6 is compared to the Fold 5 and previous generations. There are no big changes to the design or size of the device, and for the most part it would feel like previous models.

Of course, there are some welcome changes, even if subtle. If you ask us, the one change we appreciate the most is the lighter weight, which will make the Fold 6 much less of a brick.

The added protection from dust is also nice to see, even if we don't have full dust resistance yet (but Samsung has certified the Fold to resist large dust particles).

The longer battery life is also a welcome surprise, considering the battery size has not changed at 4,400mAh.



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: what are the new features?









And then comes the other flippy phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 .





Here are all the new features mentioned in the leaked Samsung promo materials:

More compact design

New interpreter function uses the front display

Chat history and chat suggestions thanks to AI, even when the phone is folded

Circle to Search

New 50MP main camera, with focus on better portraits and low-light performance

Improved image processing with new ProVisual Engine and AI

Bigger, 4,000mAh battery (vs 3,700mAh battery on Flip 5)

Longer battery life: 23 hours of video on Flip 6 (vs 20 hours on Flip 5), 68 hours of audio playback (vs 57 hours on Flip 5)

IP48 rating (vs IPX8 on Flip 5)

More durable Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Same screen sizes (3.4-inch front, 6.7-inch main)



First of all, how cool is it that Samsung is no longer calling the front display of the Flip a "flex display"? Believe it or not, that was the official name it used last year. Or at least, we don't see this name in the promo materials.





So... what is the big change to the Flip 6 story this year? It seems that it's mostly about three things: the improved design, the better main camera and the longer battery life.





But if you were expecting some bigger changes from last year's Flip 5, well, we don't see them here.





Are these upgrades good enough?





All in all, Samsung seems to be refining and perfecting their foldables rather than looking to change them from the ground up. We always welcome longer battery life and a better design goes a long way to make the foldable experience better.





We were, however, hoping to see the crease go away, and we were hoping for a full-on dust-proof foldable, but maybe next year.





What do you think about these leaked Fold 6 and Flip 6 materials? Are you excited to get one of these two phones, and which one?





Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra with long lasting battery), Galaxy Buds 3 and its brand new product, the Don't forget that along the Fold 6 and the Flip 6, Samsung is also expected to unveil the Galaxy Watch 7 series (including a brand newUltra with long lasting battery), Galaxy Buds 3 and its brand new product, the Galaxy Ring



