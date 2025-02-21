Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Massive discount lets you score the 256GB Galaxy Z Fold 6 at a bargain price—no strings attached

Looking for a new book-like foldable? Well, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, one of the best phones on the market, can now be yours for much less than usual with no strings attached.

Amazon is selling this powerhouse at a massive $520 discount, letting you grab one with 256GB of storage for just under $1,380. We understand that this is still far from affordable, but given that the phone's usual price is around $1,900, we believe this offer is definitely worth taking advantage of. Plus, if you want to save more, you can trade in your old phone to score up to an extra $220 in Amazon.com Gift Card credit.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 256GB, Silver: Save $520 on Amazon!

$520 off (27%)
Score the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 256GB of storage at a massive $520 discount. Thanks to its top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, this phone can handle any task and game. It also has a beautiful 7.6-inch inner AMOLED screen, offering an amazing viewing experience. Don't hesitate and grab one for much less than usual now!
Buy at Amazon


Though on the pricey side, Samsung's foldable brings a lot to the table. Rocking a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, it delivers insane performance and can handle any task and game. This makes it a top choice for power users.

In addition, its stunning 7.6-inch inner AMOLED screen with a 2160 x 1856 resolution and 2600 nits of peak brightness makes it perfect for streaming movies and videos. The display also supports HDR10+, delivering even more vibrant colors when streaming suitable content. What's more, the bigger panel, complemented by the fast performance, makes this phone a multitasking monster.

While foldables can't compete with the best camera phones, our friend here still takes gorgeous photos with its 50 MP main snapper. And for those who like to record videos, the phone can capture clips in 8K.

So, yeah! The Galaxy Z Fold 6 may come with a premium price tag but it's worth every penny. And with that sweet $520 discount, it's even more irresistible right now! Deals like this don't last forever, though, so don’t miss your chance and score one for much less than usual today!
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

