Galaxy Tab A9+ gets lovely price cut on Amazon, making it hot pick for budget shoppers

The tablet offers reliable performance, delivers a pleasant viewing experience without breaking the bank, and is an even bigger bargain at its current price.

While each of the best tablets in 2025 will serve you well, most of them cost a pretty penny. And sometimes, all you need is a capable slate that can handle day-to-day tasks, deliver a good viewing experience, and—most importantly—won't tank your bank account.

The Galaxy Tab A9+ is one such option. With its Snapdragon 695 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it has enough power to deliver reliable performance and handle less demanding tasks like video streaming and web browsing without issues. In addition, it comes with a dedicated slot for a microSD card, so you can expand its storage space if needed.

Galaxy Tab A9+, 64GB, Graphite: Save 23%!

$50 off (23%)
The Galaxy Tab A9+ (64GB) is now 23% off on Amazon, dropping the price to just under $170. Powered by a Snapdragon 695, paired with 8GB of RAM, and featuring a crisp 11-inch display, this budget-friendly tablet packs impressive value. Save with this deal while you can!
Buy at Amazon


Furthermore, it delivers a pleasant viewing experience on the cheap. It rocks a quad stereo speaker system with Dolby Atmos support and a beautiful 11-inch LCD display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It also comes with a 90Hz refresh rate, making it feel snappy and responsive.

But the slate's biggest selling point is undoubtedly the price. With a price tag of only $220, it's not an expensive device. Moreover, you can frequently find it at a sweet discount at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. Actually, the slate is selling at a cheaper price on Amazon right now!

The e-commerce giant is offering it at a 23% discount, allowing you to score the model with 64GB of storage for just under $170. This means you'll save $50, which is a pretty solid discount for this tablet. That being said, we suggest you act fast and grab one as soon as possible! The price cut was $60 a few weeks ago, and there's no telling when it might drop again. So, don't wait—save now!

