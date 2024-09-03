Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 get their first software updates

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 standing next to each other.
Hooray: the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 are now receiving their very first update!

Back at the beginning of July, when Samsung released the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, it was revealed that these devices, like the Galaxy S24 series, would receive software and security updates for seven years.

This includes Android updates up to Android 21 and security updates until the summer of 2031. Initially, the security updates will be released monthly. However, to kick off this update cycle, an initial update is needed, informs us the Dutch Samsung-oriented site Galaxy Club.

So, the first update is now a fact, it has arrived in Europe. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6, which were previously running on the June software patch, are finally getting their first official update.

For the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the update is 580 MB, bringing the firmware to version F741BXXU1AXH7. The Z Fold 6 update is slightly smaller at just under 573 MB and updates the firmware to F956BXXU1AXH7. Both devices will receive the August patch with this update. The September patch isn't yet available for any devices, so this is currently the latest version.

Additionally, the update focuses on improving "stability and reliability", without going too much in detail. Some minor optimizations are being made, which is typical for a first update on a new device. It's not clear what specific issues are being addressed, but on our test devices, the initial firmware was running smoothly.

One notable but expected detail is that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 do not support the so-called seamless updates. When Samsung released the Galaxy A55 earlier this year with this feature, there was hope it would be included in all new Galaxy models.

For the Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6, updates require the phone to be temporarily unusable during installation. While not a major inconvenience, it's still surprising that Samsung hasn't implemented seamless updates in its high-end devices.

Recommended Stories
The update is now available in the Netherlands, Belgium, and other parts of Europe. You can download it directly by going to Settings, Software update, Download and install – or you can wait for your device to notify you when the update is ready.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now

Latest News

Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
One of Apple, Google, and Meta's key opponents in the EU steps down
One of Apple, Google, and Meta's key opponents in the EU steps down
Google reportedly wants to exclude ad tech insiders' testimonies from DOJ antitrust trial
Google reportedly wants to exclude ad tech insiders' testimonies from DOJ antitrust trial
Woot sells the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 for just $99.99, but only for a limited time
Woot sells the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 for just $99.99, but only for a limited time
Apple goes after Spotify and Disney via a landmark partnership
Apple goes after Spotify and Disney via a landmark partnership
Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be 20% of the Samsung S25 costs as Exynos 2500 goes to Z Fold 7
Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be 20% of the Samsung S25 costs as Exynos 2500 goes to Z Fold 7
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless