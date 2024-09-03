The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 get their first software updates
Hooray: the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 are now receiving their very first update!
Back at the beginning of July, when Samsung released the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, it was revealed that these devices, like the Galaxy S24 series, would receive software and security updates for seven years.
So, the first update is now a fact, it has arrived in Europe. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6, which were previously running on the June software patch, are finally getting their first official update.
Additionally, the update focuses on improving "stability and reliability", without going too much in detail. Some minor optimizations are being made, which is typical for a first update on a new device. It's not clear what specific issues are being addressed, but on our test devices, the initial firmware was running smoothly.
One notable but expected detail is that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 do not support the so-called seamless updates. When Samsung released the Galaxy A55 earlier this year with this feature, there was hope it would be included in all new Galaxy models.
For the Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6, updates require the phone to be temporarily unusable during installation. While not a major inconvenience, it's still surprising that Samsung hasn't implemented seamless updates in its high-end devices.
This includes Android updates up to Android 21 and security updates until the summer of 2031. Initially, the security updates will be released monthly. However, to kick off this update cycle, an initial update is needed, informs us the Dutch Samsung-oriented site Galaxy Club.
For the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the update is 580 MB, bringing the firmware to version F741BXXU1AXH7. The Z Fold 6 update is slightly smaller at just under 573 MB and updates the firmware to F956BXXU1AXH7. Both devices will receive the August patch with this update. The September patch isn't yet available for any devices, so this is currently the latest version.
The update is now available in the Netherlands, Belgium, and other parts of Europe. You can download it directly by going to Settings, Software update, Download and install – or you can wait for your device to notify you when the update is ready.
