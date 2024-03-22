The wait is over: Samsung finally brings Android seamless updates to Galaxy phones

TL;DR:



The Galaxy A55 is the first to receive the seamless updates feature

is the first to receive the seamless updates feature It lets you download and install updates in the background, minimizing downtime

While older phones probably won't get the feature, expect seamless updates to become standard on future Samsung Galaxy devices

In 2016, Google introduced the seamless updates feature for Android, which was swiftly adopted by most Android OEMs—except Samsung. Despite initial reluctance, Samsung assured users it was working on implementing seamless updates for its Android smartphones. Now, after eight years, the Korean tech giant has finally delivered on this promise, bringing the long-awaited feature to its devices.



As per reports from SamMobile, the Galaxy A55 has become the pioneer among Samsung phones to integrate Google's seamless update feature. This feature is expected to cascade across a wider range of Galaxy devices in the foreseeable future. Notably, Android expert Mishaal Rahman has also echoed this discovery, shedding light on the update via X.





Samsung may have finally implemented seamless updates on their Android devices! When updating the new Galaxy A55 5G, users have noticed that the software update screen now shows a "downloading and installing" as well as "verification" steps.



The Samsung Galaxy A55 in India recently got the March 2024 Android security patch. This update also introduced the seamless updates feature to the smartphone. With seamless updates, you can download, verify, and install system updates without dealing with long processes and multiple loading screens. These updates happen in the background, so you only need to restart your device to start using the new Android version.



With the seamless updates feature, the update gets installed on partition B while you continue using your phone on partition A. Once the installation is complete, you simply restart your device. This ensures that your device remains usable during the installation and is only briefly unavailable during the restart. With this feature, the days of waiting several minutes for the entire installation process to finish before using your phone again are gone.



It's unlikely that Samsung's existing devices will add support for Seamless Updates. Typically, this feature is configured before the device reaches the customer's hands. However, future Samsung Galaxy devices are highly likely to support Seamless Updates moving forward.