Galaxy Z Fold 5 size comparison vs Z Fold 4, Pixel Fold and others
Heeey, would you check out the new star on the block? The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is now officially here to push the boundaries of foldable smartphone tech forward. But with said foldables becoming better and prominent, one must ask: how does the Fold 5 measure up to the competition?
And I mean that quite literally, because in this article I’ll take you through the Fold 5’s dimensions. This will showcase how the phone looks when set beside some of the best foldables on the market, and then some of the fan-favorite flagships on sale right now.
As you can probably notice, the difference between the Galaxy Fold 5 and its predecessor, the Fold 4, aren’t that big.
But, of course, Google recently released its first foldable too: the Pixel Fold. And while time will tell which one of the two the public prefers, we can see how the two stand side by side, with the Pixel being more
Okay! But we do have a brand new Galaxy Z Flip 5 too, so even if we all know that obviously the fold will be way bigger when completely unfolded… We’ve got to satisfy that curiosity, right? And while we’re at it, we can check how the Flip 5 measures up to the Flip 4 too.
And if that is a comparison you’re into, you can check out our Flip 5 size comparison right here.
The Pixel 7 is one of the best smartphones that you can get in 2023 and even if it doesn't flip or fold, it does come in a pretty conventional form factor. So… How does the Fold compare to that familiar form factor?
Well, we can’t pull the curtains on this one without having the full-on blow-out that compares all the phones from above! As we can see, the Fold 5 seems to be in a solid place in terms of size.
We’re still yet to uncover all of the amazing hidden talents that the brand new Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 has, so stay tuned with us for more details and information on this exciting new foldable phone.
