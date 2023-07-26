Pre-order your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 now and get amazing offers!
Hurry up and preorder with some exclusive discounts.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 size comparison vs Z Fold 4, Pixel Fold and others

Samsung
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Z Fold 5 size comparison vs Z Fold 4, Pixel Fold and others
Heeey, would you check out the new star on the block? The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is now officially here to push the boundaries of foldable smartphone tech forward. But with said foldables becoming better and prominent, one must ask: how does the Fold 5 measure up to the competition?

Preorder the Z Fold 5 at up to $1120 off!

For a limited time during the Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder period, Samsung gives a free storage upgrade and up to $1000 trade-in credit!
$1120 off (58%)
$799 99
$1919 99
Reserve at Samsung

Preorder the 512GB Z Flip 5 for just $100 with trade!

From now until August 11, trade a phone with Samsung for up to $900 credit and get the 512GB version for the price of 256GB, or for just $100 with the maximum trade.
$1020 off (91%) Trade-in Gift
$100
$1119 99
Pre-order at Samsung


And I mean that quite literally, because in this article I’ll take you through the Fold 5’s dimensions. This will showcase how the phone looks when set beside some of the best foldables on the market, and then some of the fan-favorite flagships on sale right now.

First off, the obligatory sibling rivalry round: The Galaxy Fold 4 versus the Galaxy Fold 5:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Dimensions

6.1 x 5.11 x 0.24 inches

154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1 mm

Weight

8.92 oz (253 g)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Dimensions

6.11 x 5.12 x 0.25 inches

155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm

Weight

9.28 oz (263 g)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Dimensions

6.1 x 5.11 x 0.24 inches

154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1 mm

Weight

8.92 oz (253 g)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Dimensions

6.11 x 5.12 x 0.25 inches

155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm

Weight

9.28 oz (263 g)

See the full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 size comparison or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


As you can probably notice, the difference between the Galaxy Fold 5 and its predecessor, the Fold 4, aren’t that big.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Dimensions

6.1 x 5.11 x 0.24 inches

154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1 mm

Weight

8.92 oz (253 g)

Google Pixel Fold
Google Pixel Fold
Dimensions

5.5 x 6.25 x 0.23 inches

139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8 mm

Weight

9.98 oz (283 g)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Dimensions

6.1 x 5.11 x 0.24 inches

154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1 mm

Weight

8.92 oz (253 g)

Google Pixel Fold
Google Pixel Fold
Dimensions

5.5 x 6.25 x 0.23 inches

139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8 mm

Weight

9.98 oz (283 g)

See the full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Google Pixel Fold size comparison or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


But, of course, Google recently released its first foldable too: the Pixel Fold. And while time will tell which one of the two the public prefers, we can see how the two stand side by side, with the Pixel being more

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Dimensions

6.1 x 5.11 x 0.24 inches

154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1 mm

Weight

8.92 oz (253 g)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Dimensions

6.5 x 2.83 x 0.27 inches

165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm

Weight

6.60 oz (187 g)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Dimensions

6.11 x 5.12 x 0.25 inches

155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm

Weight

9.28 oz (263 g)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Dimensions

6.5 x 2.83 x 0.27 inches

165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm

Weight

6.60 oz (187 g)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Dimensions

6.1 x 5.11 x 0.24 inches

154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1 mm

Weight

8.92 oz (253 g)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Dimensions

6.5 x 2.83 x 0.27 inches

165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm

Weight

6.60 oz (187 g)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Dimensions

6.11 x 5.12 x 0.25 inches

155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm

Weight

9.28 oz (263 g)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Dimensions

6.5 x 2.83 x 0.27 inches

165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm

Weight

6.60 oz (187 g)

Compare these and other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


Okay! But we do have a brand new Galaxy Z Flip 5 too, so even if we all know that obviously the fold will be way bigger when completely unfolded… We’ve got to satisfy that curiosity, right? And while we’re at it, we can check how the Flip 5 measures up to the Flip 4 too.

And if that is a comparison you’re into, you can check out our Flip 5 size comparison right here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Dimensions

6.1 x 5.11 x 0.24 inches

154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1 mm

Weight

8.92 oz (253 g)

Google Pixel Fold
Google Pixel Fold
Dimensions

5.5 x 6.25 x 0.23 inches

139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8 mm

Weight

9.98 oz (283 g)

Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 7
Dimensions

6.13 x 2.88 x 0.34 inches

155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm

Weight

6.95 oz (197 g)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Dimensions

6.1 x 5.11 x 0.24 inches

154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1 mm

Weight

8.92 oz (253 g)

Google Pixel Fold
Google Pixel Fold
Dimensions

5.5 x 6.25 x 0.23 inches

139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8 mm

Weight

9.98 oz (283 g)

Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 7
Dimensions

6.13 x 2.88 x 0.34 inches

155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm

Weight

6.95 oz (197 g)

See the full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Google Pixel Fold vs Google Pixel 7 size comparison or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


The Pixel 7 is one of the best smartphones that you can get in 2023 and even if it doesn't flip or fold, it does come in a pretty conventional form factor. So… How does the Fold compare to that familiar form factor?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Dimensions

6.1 x 5.11 x 0.24 inches

154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1 mm

Weight

8.92 oz (253 g)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Dimensions

6.5 x 2.83 x 0.27 inches

165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm

Weight

6.60 oz (187 g)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Dimensions

6.11 x 5.12 x 0.25 inches

155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm

Weight

9.28 oz (263 g)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Dimensions

6.5 x 2.83 x 0.27 inches

165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm

Weight

6.60 oz (187 g)

Google Pixel Fold
Google Pixel Fold
Dimensions

5.5 x 6.25 x 0.23 inches

139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8 mm

Weight

9.98 oz (283 g)

Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 7
Dimensions

6.13 x 2.88 x 0.34 inches

155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm

Weight

6.95 oz (197 g)

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Dimensions

6.33 x 3.05 x 0.31 inches

160.7 x 77.6 x 7.85 mm

Weight

8.47 oz (240 g)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Dimensions

6.1 x 5.11 x 0.24 inches

154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1 mm

Weight

8.92 oz (253 g)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Dimensions

6.5 x 2.83 x 0.27 inches

165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm

Weight

6.60 oz (187 g)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Dimensions

6.11 x 5.12 x 0.25 inches

155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm

Weight

9.28 oz (263 g)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Dimensions

6.5 x 2.83 x 0.27 inches

165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm

Weight

6.60 oz (187 g)

Google Pixel Fold
Google Pixel Fold
Dimensions

5.5 x 6.25 x 0.23 inches

139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8 mm

Weight

9.98 oz (283 g)

Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 7
Dimensions

6.13 x 2.88 x 0.34 inches

155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm

Weight

6.95 oz (197 g)

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Dimensions

6.33 x 3.05 x 0.31 inches

160.7 x 77.6 x 7.85 mm

Weight

8.47 oz (240 g)

Compare these and other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


Well, we can’t pull the curtains on this one without having the full-on blow-out that compares all the phones from above! As we can see, the Fold 5 seems to be in a solid place in terms of size.

We’re still yet to uncover all of the amazing hidden talents that the brand new Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 has, so stay tuned with us for more details and information on this exciting new foldable phone.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Here’s how to make your Samsung Galaxy screen mirror to Chromecast devices
Here’s how to make your Samsung Galaxy screen mirror to Chromecast devices
iPhone 14 Pro camera stars in NewJeans' latest music video
iPhone 14 Pro camera stars in NewJeans' latest music video
One big change and one small fitness upgrade tipped for Google's upcoming Pixel Watch 2
One big change and one small fitness upgrade tipped for Google's upcoming Pixel Watch 2
These Microsoft Surface Pro tablets are heavily discounted at Amazon; pick yours and save big
These Microsoft Surface Pro tablets are heavily discounted at Amazon; pick yours and save big
TikTok launches text posts in an attempt to take on Twitter
TikTok launches text posts in an attempt to take on Twitter
Class action suit against Apple filed on behalf of 1,500 app developers seeks $1 billion
Class action suit against Apple filed on behalf of 1,500 app developers seeks $1 billion
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless