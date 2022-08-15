Samsung says the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip are making people switch from other brands
For some, it is still somewhat hard to believe that foldable phones are here to stay, which is understandable given that it has been only a few years since they came into the market with the debut of the original Galaxy Z Fold by Samsung.
However, foldable phones are becoming more and more popular with each year, despite some of their apparent flaws. Samsung Electronics chief of mobile business Roh Tae-moon recently even stated that he believes more than 50% of the company’s shipments would consist of foldable devices by the year 2025.
More specifically, Mr. Tae-moon says that the Z Fold and Z Flip lineups are attracting three times more “switchers” than the Galaxy S series. He also makes sure to point out that this is concerning only people switching from other brands and not Galaxy users who want to try out the foldable lineup.
Roh Tae-moon also shares that, throughout the last couple of years, the Galaxy Z Flip has been the star of the show when it comes to making customers switch to Samsung, while the Galaxy Z Fold has done a great job at retaining them.
Of course, none of this success is going unnoticed by the competition, which was quick on its feet. The two instant examples of that are the Moto Razr (2022) from Motorola and Xiaomi’s Mix Fold 2 which got their debut soon after the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, albeit only in China.
Another intriguing piece of information recently shared from Roh Tae-moon, however, is that Samsung’s foldable phones have become the main driving force behind winning over customers that are loyal to other brands, as reported by The Wall Street Journal. (via AndroidCentral)
In an effort to make its foldables an even more tempting buy, Samsung even drastically lowered the price for screen repairs for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z flip 4.
