 Samsung says the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip are making people switch from other brands - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Samsung says the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip are making people switch from other brands

Samsung
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung says the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip are making people switch from other brands
For some, it is still somewhat hard to believe that foldable phones are here to stay, which is understandable given that it has been only a few years since they came into the market with the debut of the original Galaxy Z Fold by Samsung.

However, foldable phones are becoming more and more popular with each year, despite some of their apparent flaws. Samsung Electronics chief of mobile business Roh Tae-moon recently even stated that he believes more than 50% of the company’s shipments would consist of foldable devices by the year 2025.

Another intriguing piece of information recently shared from Roh Tae-moon, however, is that Samsung’s foldable phones have become the main driving force behind winning over customers that are loyal to other brands, as reported by The Wall Street Journal. (via AndroidCentral)

More specifically, Mr. Tae-moon says that the Z Fold and Z Flip lineups are attracting three times more “switchers” than the Galaxy S series. He also makes sure to point out that this is concerning only people switching from other brands and not Galaxy users who want to try out the foldable lineup.

In an effort to make its foldables an even more tempting buy, Samsung even drastically lowered the price for screen repairs for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z flip 4.

Roh Tae-moon also shares that, throughout the last couple of years, the Galaxy Z Flip has been the star of the show when it comes to making customers switch to Samsung, while the Galaxy Z Fold has done a great job at retaining them.

Of course, none of this success is going unnoticed by the competition, which was quick on its feet. The two instant examples of that are the Moto Razr (2022) from Motorola and Xiaomi’s Mix Fold 2 which got their debut soon after the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, albeit only in China.

You can now pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 right here!

The 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 can be yours for free at Samsung with our PhoneArena bonuses

The brand new Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available now at Samsung.com with a free memory upgrade and free case. Our readers also get a PhoneArena-exclusive deal with which you receive $100 of Samsung Credit with your purchase. You can trade in an eligible device and slash the price by up to $900, too, not to mention the bundle deals.
$200 off (19%) Gift
$860
$1059 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Get the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at up to $1410 off!

The cutting-edge Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available now at Samsung.com with a $200 exclusive PhoneArena preorder bonus, free 256GB-to-512GB memory upgrade, and free S Pen cover. You can trade in an eligible device like the S22 Ultra or Z Fold 3 and slash the price by up to $1,000.
$410 off (21%) Gift
$1510
$1919 99
Pre-order at Samsung
Loading Comments...

Latest News

This unassuming new phone exposes the hypocrisy of modern iPhone and Galaxy flagships
This unassuming new phone exposes the hypocrisy of modern iPhone and Galaxy flagships
Hands-on impressions of iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max shared by lesser known leaker
Hands-on impressions of iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max shared by lesser known leaker
The future is ceramic: Apple patents zirconia iPhones and Watches
The future is ceramic: Apple patents zirconia iPhones and Watches
New entry-level iPad and the latest generation of the iPad Pro could debut in October
New entry-level iPad and the latest generation of the iPad Pro could debut in October
The best mid-range phones to buy - updated August 2022
The best mid-range phones to buy - updated August 2022
Until 10/13, Verizon customers can sign up for unlimited $29 screen repair
Until 10/13, Verizon customers can sign up for unlimited $29 screen repair

Popular stories

T-Mobile is making Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 free right off the bat with no trade-in
T-Mobile is making Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 free right off the bat with no trade-in
Best Buy still has Samsung's discontinued Galaxy Buds Pro on sale at a great price (not for long)
Best Buy still has Samsung's discontinued Galaxy Buds Pro on sale at a great price (not for long)
New video breaks down iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max design differences
New video breaks down iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max design differences
Pete Lau has started teasing the OnePlus Fold with pictures
Pete Lau has started teasing the OnePlus Fold with pictures
Lightning Amazon deal brings Google's Android 13-eligible Pixel 4 down to an insane price
Lightning Amazon deal brings Google's Android 13-eligible Pixel 4 down to an insane price
Samsung is discounting the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and discontinuing the Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung is discounting the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and discontinuing the Galaxy Z Fold 3
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless