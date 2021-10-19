Notification Center

Samsung Deals Black Friday

Get the Galaxy Z Flip 3 at $150 off today!

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Get the Galaxy Z Flip 3 at $150 off today!
Black Friday is still over a month away, yet many retailers are already working to get you all hyped up and ready for the great big shopping extravaganza by offering flash sales here and there, just to get your mouth watering in anticipation of what's to come.

Black Buy is the latest discount-offering store to hit our radar, as they are cashing in on the early-bird Black Friday hype by putting up one of Samsung's newest flagships—the Galaxy Z Flip 3—at an unexpected discount on their website.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, which usually retails at $999.99 (for the 128GB version), is currently on sale for only $849.99. The higher-storage version of the phone is also $150 off, so you can choose either one while stocks last.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3 - 128GB (4 colors)

$150 off (15%)
$849 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3 - 256GB (Phantom Black)

$150 off (14%)
$899 99
$1049 99
Buy at BestBuy


But wait—that's not the end of it. You can actually get the Z Flip 3 even cheaper (if you hurry, that is). If you scroll down a bit on the Best Buy product page in the link above, you can see "Buying Options" under the "Questions and Answers" section. There, you can order the flippable flagship for only $789.99—if you don't mind it being an open box sale described as being in excellent condition, essentially brand new.

Interestingly enough, Best Buy actually isn't the only retailer to offer a hefty $150+ discount on Galaxy's infamous flippable phone. Online retailer Amazon was actually the first to put up the same deal, which you can look at through the link below.



If by the time you read this, Best Buy has run out stock on the discounted Z Flip 3 (it happens sometimes), you can go ahead and get it from Amazon. If, like most Americans, you've got an Amazon Prime subscription, you'd benefit from a 30-day easy return window, no questions asked. Best Buy only offers 14 days for returns.

If you'd like a few more details on what exactly you can expect this Black Friday when it comes to Samsung phones in particular, feel free to check out our article Best Black Friday 2021 Samsung phone deals: what to expect.

But wait—there's more!


For the record, the OnePlus 9 Pro (256GB) is also on sale big-time at Best Buy right now, discounted at nearly $300 less than retail price! This is an extremely solid flagship of its own, making this limited-time promotion a very worthy offer indeed:

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro - 256GB (2 colors)

$270 off (25%)
$799 99
$1069 99
Buy at BestBuy


Story timeline

This story is part of:

Black Friday 2021 (12 updates)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
Review
8.0
User reviews
9.0
$150off $900 Special BestBuy $150off $850 Special BestBuy $1000 Special Samsung
  Display 6.7 inches 2636 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 10 MP front
  Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  Storage 128GB, not expandable
  Battery 3300 mAh
  OS Android 11

