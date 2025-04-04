Compact Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets a superb price cut, making it a top pick for buyers

Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

While the speedy Razr (2024) is selling for $202 off its price, bargain hunters who want a proper high-end clamshell foldable will likely go for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with this deal right here.

Amazon is offering a sweet $150 discount on the 256GB model, letting you snatch one for south of $948. That's a pretty decent offer, considering this bad boy usually goes for about $1,100. We're not sure how long this deal will last, so we recommend acting fast to snag a unit while it's still available—this phone is a true powerhouse.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 256GB: Save $152 on Amazon!

$152 off (14%)
Grab the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with 256GB of storage for $152 off on Amazon! Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, it offers exceptional performance. Plus, it captures stunning photos. Don't wait—save big today!
Buy at Amazon


Boasting a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM, our friend here can handle both everyday tasks and more demanding ones with ease. And with it being a high-end device, it boasts a capable 50 MP main camera that takes stunning photos and can capture videos in 4K.

The battery life is impressive, too. Despite having a relatively small 4,000 mAh power cell, it easily lasts a whole day on a single charge. During testing, it provided around 16 hours of web browsing or slightly over 9 hours of video streaming before needing a recharge.

All in all, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is an awesome choice if you're after a sleek, foldable phone that delivers solid performance, awesome cameras, and a dependable battery. So, don't wait around—grab it now at a great discount while the deal is still on!
Preslav Mladenov
