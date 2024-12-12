Save up to $850 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with this flipping good Samsung offer

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

One of the best foldable phones on the market, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has just become an even bigger temptation for all bargain hunters looking for a new top-notch smartphone.

As part of its Discover Winter sale, Samsung is offering a sweet $100 discount on select colors of its clamshell star. This lets you score one with 256GB of storage for just under $1,000. Plus, you can save an additional $200 without a trade-in, bringing your total savings to $300. If you have a phone to trade, you can get up to $750 off, on top of the $100 markdown. We encourage you to act fast, though, as this offer might expire quickly. 

Galaxy Z Flip 6 512GB: Save $850 with trade-in

Samsung is offering a sweet $100 discount on its Galaxy Z Flip 6. Save an extra $200 without trade-in, or up to $750 with one. This is an unmissable deal, as it lets you save big on one of the best foldable phones on the market. That's why we strongly encourage you to take advantage of it as soon as possible!
$850 off (77%) Trade-in
$249 99
$1099 99
Buy at Samsung


While boasting a compact design, the latest Z Flip smartphone packs an insane amount of firepower. Rocking a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB RAM, this fella can deal with any task and demanding game you throw its way. Additionally, it comes with a capable 50 MP main camera, which takes beautiful pictures and can capture clips in 4K.

One downside of these foldables is their small batteries, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is no exception with its 4,000 mAh cell. But do not worry, this bad boy can still last you through the day without needing a recharge. In our tests, it delivered up to 16 hours and 10 minutes of web browsing or 9 hours and 8 minutes of video streaming before running out of juice.

All in all, if you're after a compact foldable that packs fast performance, solid cameras, and good battery life, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the one to get. Furthermore, the phone is a bargain at its current price at Samsung, especially if you can score an additional trade-in discount. So, don't hesitate! Get your new Galaxy Z Flip 6 at a cheaper price today!
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021.

