Save up to $850 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with this flipping good Samsung offer
One of the best foldable phones on the market, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has just become an even bigger temptation for all bargain hunters looking for a new top-notch smartphone.
As part of its Discover Winter sale, Samsung is offering a sweet $100 discount on select colors of its clamshell star. This lets you score one with 256GB of storage for just under $1,000. Plus, you can save an additional $200 without a trade-in, bringing your total savings to $300. If you have a phone to trade, you can get up to $750 off, on top of the $100 markdown. We encourage you to act fast, though, as this offer might expire quickly.
While boasting a compact design, the latest Z Flip smartphone packs an insane amount of firepower. Rocking a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB RAM, this fella can deal with any task and demanding game you throw its way. Additionally, it comes with a capable 50 MP main camera, which takes beautiful pictures and can capture clips in 4K.
One downside of these foldables is their small batteries, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is no exception with its 4,000 mAh cell. But do not worry, this bad boy can still last you through the day without needing a recharge. In our tests, it delivered up to 16 hours and 10 minutes of web browsing or 9 hours and 8 minutes of video streaming before running out of juice.
All in all, if you're after a compact foldable that packs fast performance, solid cameras, and good battery life, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the one to get. Furthermore, the phone is a bargain at its current price at Samsung, especially if you can score an additional trade-in discount. So, don't hesitate! Get your new Galaxy Z Flip 6 at a cheaper price today!
