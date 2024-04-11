Flip your way into savings with the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5, again available at its best price on Amazon

Save $200 on the Z Flip 5 with 512GB of storage

At 20% off, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with a massive 512GB of built-in storage space lands at its best price on Amazon, although not for the first time. The phone has a 3.4-inch Flex Screen and a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rates. The device also features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and has a fantastic camera setup. At $200 off, it gives you way more bang for your buck!