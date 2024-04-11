Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Flip your way into savings with the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5, again available at its best price on Amazon

Flip your way into savings with the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5, now at its best price on Amazon
Exciting news in the Galaxy Flip universe – the well-liked Galaxy Z Flip 5 with massive 512GB storage has dropped to its best price on Amazon, though not for the first time. It appears the deal will only remain live for a short while. So, if you don’t feel like waiting for the Z Flip 6 to hit the market, now’s definitely a great time to get your unlocked Samsung handset at $200 off.

Save $200 on the Z Flip 5 with 512GB of storage

At 20% off, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with a massive 512GB of built-in storage space lands at its best price on Amazon, although not for the first time. The phone has a 3.4-inch Flex Screen and a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rates. The device also features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and has a fantastic camera setup. At $200 off, it gives you way more bang for your buck!
$220 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon


What’s even better about this deal is that it spreads across available colors, so you don’t have to put up with a paintjob you don’t particularly like. To top this off, retailers like Best Buy and Walmart don’t have a matching proposal to offer you.

A contender for the ‘Best flip phone’ title on PhoneArena Awards 2023, the Z Flip 5 is a neat little puppy. It’s slim and compact yet feels more durable than its main rival, the Motorola Razr+.

Design-wise, Samsung has done wonders to improve the cover screen. Indeed, with its 3.4 inches, the Flex Screen is much larger than what you have on the Z Flip 4. Flip your phone, and you get a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rates with a re-designed hinge that closes without a gap.

The Z Flip 5 is also more powerful than the Razr+. While not that much suitable for gaming, the handset delivers otherwise extremely snappy performance most users should be happy with. After all, it has none other than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset under its hood!

As for the camera, you get a dual camera setup with 12MP sensors, a wide and an ultra-wide one. On the front, you get a 10MP selfie camera, giving you gorgeous photos even in less-than-perfect settings. Also, while certainly not among the phones with the best battery life, this bad boy performs quite well for a flip phone with its 3,700mAh battery.

Overall, the Z Flip 5 is a fantastic option for those who want to try something new. It excels on almost every front, giving you plenty of value for your money, especially now that it’s $200 cheaper on Amazon.
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 - Deals History
7 stories
11 Apr, 2024
Flip your way into savings with the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5, again available at its best price on Amazon
29 Mar, 2024
The sleek Galaxy Z Flip 5 is up for grabs at a gorgeous discount on Amazon
14 Mar, 2024
Amazon surpasses its Christmas deal on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, bringing it to its lowest price
04 Mar, 2024
Amazon brings back its top Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Christmas deal to kick off spring in style
26 Feb, 2024
Walmart's hot deal on the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 is back with a bang

