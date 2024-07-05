Amazon is clearing shelves with a gorgeous $270 discount on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 512GB
While Samsung is gearing up to announce the Galaxy Z Flip 6, its new clamshell foldable, on July 10th, Amazon is clearing shelves with an incredible deal on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with 512GB of storage space.
This particular model is currently on sale for 24% off its price, which means you can save $270 if you don't dilly-dally and pull the trigger on this deal now while it's still up for grabs.
It's worth noting that the phone comes with no strings attached, unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 6, which may require a trade-in or signing up for an unlimited plan in order to grab one at a heavily discounted price. Plus, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is still as awesome as it was when it came out. So, at the end of the day, you are still getting a mobile powerhouse that can literally fold in half.
Powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 offers fast performance and can handle any task with ease. Additionally, it can take beautiful pictures and record stunning videos at up to 4K at 60fps, letting you capture all those upcoming summer memories in incredible quality.
With its incredible performance, excellent cameras, sleek design, 512GB of storage, and now a $270 more affordable price tag, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is just unmissable. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and score this incredible phone at a heavily discounted price today!
Oh, and unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a bigger cover display that allows you to use apps such as Google Maps, Netflix, and YouTube without unfolding the phone.
If you prefer to wait for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 instead, feel free to reserve your new foldable today!
