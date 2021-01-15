Pre-order Galaxy S21 and save with Samsung Discount!

Samsung hints at S Pen support for more Galaxy devices

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 15, 2021, 1:09 AM
Samsung hints at S Pen support for more Galaxy devices
The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the first non-Note smartphone launched by Samsung that features S Pen support. Granted, it doesn't offer the same array of complex features as the Note series' stylus, the change is an important step toward the unification of the S and Note series.

Well, it looks like Samsung isn't going to stop here and plans to expand S Pen support to even more Galaxy devices, not just smartphones, but perhaps tablets too. In a statement spotted by SamMobile, the company provided some insight on its plans for the futures and parts of these are related to the S Pen and the experience it offers.

We are committed to innovating new mobile experiences that flow seamlessly and continuously to make our consumers’ lives easier and better. We’ve made the bold decision to expand the S Pen experience to Galaxy S21 Ultra, and plan to expand the S Pen experience across additional device categories in the future.


While the quote does hint to more Galaxy devices getting S Pen support in the future, it will be interesting to see whether this will remain a premium feature or Samsung will expand it to cheaper devices. For now, the one device that would make sense to get S Pen support is probably Samsung's next foldable smartphone, but that's just a guess.

Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

