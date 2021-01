Samsung hints at S Pen support for more Galaxy devices

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the first non-Note smartphone launched by Samsung that features S Pen support. Granted, it doesn't offer the same array of complex features as the Note series' stylus, the change is an important step toward the unification of the S and Note series.Well, it looks like Samsung isn't going to stop here and plans to expand S Pen support to even more Galaxy devices, not just smartphones, but perhaps tablets too. In a statement spotted by SamMobile , the company provided some insight on its plans for the futures and parts of these are related to the S Pen and the experience it offers.While the quote does hint to more Galaxy devices getting S Pen support in the future, it will be interesting to see whether this will remain a premium feature or Samsung will expand it to cheaper devices. For now, the one device that would make sense to get S Pen support is probably Samsung's next foldable smartphone , but that's just a guess.