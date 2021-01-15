Samsung hints at S Pen support for more Galaxy devices
We are committed to innovating new mobile experiences that flow seamlessly and continuously to make our consumers’ lives easier and better. We’ve made the bold decision to expand the S Pen experience to Galaxy S21 Ultra, and plan to expand the S Pen experience across additional device categories in the future.
While the quote does hint to more Galaxy devices getting S Pen support in the future, it will be interesting to see whether this will remain a premium feature or Samsung will expand it to cheaper devices. For now, the one device that would make sense to get S Pen support is probably Samsung's next foldable smartphone, but that's just a guess.