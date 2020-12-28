Samsung couldn't ship 300 million phones in 2020, but has high ambitions for 2021
2020 proved to be quite challenging for Samsung as the ongoing pandemic has prevented the phone maker from shipping more than 300 million devices; Samsung is about to end the year with around 270 million devices sold. What a fail, some of you might say, and most of Samsung's competitors would surely be stoked to reach such shipment numbers, but in the case of the Korean chae-bol, not hitting 300 million shipments is an extraordinary precedent because Samsung has been consistently hitting that milestone on a year-on-year basis since 2011.
As we mentioned, Samsung will kick off 2021 rather strongly with an earlier than usual release of its flagship smartphone: the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra will arrive with a new design language in a trove of colors on January 14 and officially hit the shelves on January 29 worldwide. With prices ranging from $849 for the base Galaxy S20 model to $1,299 for the spec'd out Galaxy S21 Ultra, there would be something for everyone in the flagship Galaxy lineup.