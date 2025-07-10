Galaxy Watch 8's best feature is a scientifically proven longevity marker

Galaxy Watch 8



In terms of hardware, there aren't many upgrades. The chipset is the same, there's kind of a new design, borrowed from the Galaxy Watch Ultra, and the displays are brighter.



But Samsung updated its BioActive sensor system to add a couple of new metrics, one of which could be a game-changer. I'm talking about the new Antioxidant Index, and in my opinion, it's the best Galaxy Watch 8 feature. Let me try to explain why.



Galaxy Watch 8 Antioxidant Index—what is it? Oxidative stress and aging







One of the key factors in aging is oxidative stress. You've probably heard of antioxidants as the miracle anti-aging substance, and even though these molecules are wildly overhyped, there's truth to the story.



What happens is that as your body functions, oxidative species, also called free radicals, are released into your system. These chemicals are very reactive and oxidize cells (think how iron rusts when oxidized) causing cell damage.



Now, specific lifestyle choices can speed up this process, and these include drinking alcohol, smoking, UV exposure, stress, and lack of sleep.



Conversely, the aforementioned antioxidants can slow this process down by removing the harmful free radicals from your system.



Surprisingly, some of the most potent antioxidants out there are Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and other amino acids that can be found in many foods.



If only there was a way to know if we're getting enough of those without going to our GP and visiting the lab. Well, now there is.



How does it work?







Samsung has managed to provide us with a metric that reflects the amount of antioxidants in your body. This "Antioxidant Index" uses skin measurement of carotenoids to assess the overall levels of antioxidants in your body.



These carotenoids are compounds similar to the vitamins I was talking about and do the same job—they remove "bad" free radicals from your system.







You take your watch off, place your thumb on the BioActive sensor array on the back, and wait for five seconds to get a measurement.



Recommended Stories Your score is on a scale from 0 to 100 with three zones in between—Very Low, Low, and Adequate.







The system uses light reflected from your skin (reflection spectroscopy) in a certain way to assess the level of these carotenoids, much like the SpO2 sensor measures the levels of oxygen in your blood. But is this method scientifically proven, and how accurate is it?



Is it scientifically proven?







The short answer is yes! Measuring carotenoids both through blood samples and through skin (using reflection spectroscopy) are both scientifically proven methods of assessing overall health in humans.



There are many studies on the subject, including a peer-reviewed one from 2021, which aimed to assess how measuring skin carotenoids in low-income schools correlates with the overall health of the children there.



Another big study published in ScienceDirect reviewed the measurement of skin carotenoids and their association with diseases. Scientists found that skin carotenoid levels correlate with blood carotenoid levels and can be used as a marker for health and longevity. Here's an excerpt from the study:



" Skin carotenoid levels are correlated with blood carotenoid concentrations and can serve as an alternative indicator for evaluating carotenoid levels in the body, thus reducing the need for blood concentration measurements.





Skin carotenoid levels can be measured using optical methods, and once the equipment is available, there are minimal costs associated with these measurements. Additionally, the measurement process is quick, making it suitable for large-population studies, such as epidemiological research.





Carotenoids are powerful antioxidants associated with the prevention of various diseases. Extensive research has been conducted on the relation between blood carotenoid levels and diseases, with carotenoid indices indicating susceptibility to certain diseases."





It's worth noting that during my test with the system, the results were slightly different between my left thumb and my right thumb, and there was also a slight deviation between different measurements. But overall, the results were in the same ballpark.



The best Galaxy Watch 8 feature?







Okay, this is all fine and dandy, but why do I think it's the best feature in such a feature-packed smartwatch? Well, first—almost all smartwatches on the market now measure very similar metrics and also use similar algorithms.



You get your heart rate or ECG readings, your SpO2 levels, your stress levels (via algorithms tied to the heart rate variability), and in some cases skin temperature on the wrist (which is not a very useful metric).



But the Galaxy Watch 8 is the first mainstream gadget that's able to measure the concentration of a chemical compound in your body in a non-invasive way.







Second, while heart rate and SpO2 levels are important, these metrics are not very good at showing your dietary habits and choices. You have to use a separate app and manually punch in what you eat to get an idea of how you're doing on that front.



Having the ability to check your antioxidant level on the go in just five seconds is just astonishing. When you couple these measurements with the other BioActive suite of metrics, including body composition, you're getting a mini medical lab on your wrist.



And any feature that helps you feel better and live longer must be deemed "the best," right? What do you think about the new Antioxidant Index? Would you be using it on a regular basis, or is it just another gimmick for you? Share your thoughts in the comments below.





