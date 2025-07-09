The Galaxy Watch 8 is official: Your new anti-ageing smart companion

Trade-in Pre-order Galaxy Watch Ultra for up to $250 off $399 99 $649 99 $250 off (38%) Samsung announced its latest Galaxy Watch Ultra model, offering improved durability, a better-looking display, and more features. You can pre-order the smartwatch at Samsung for up to $250 off with eligible trade-ins. There's an extra $50 Samsung credit available for those who reserved a unit. Pre-order at Samsung Trade-in Pre-order Galaxy Watch 8 Classic for up to $250 off $299 99 $549 99 $250 off (45%) The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is also available for pre-order at the official store. The new Classic model has an upgraded design and offers improved battery life. Pre-order yours and save $250 at the Samsung Store. Pre-order at Samsung Trade-in Pre-order Galaxy Watch 8 at Samsung for up to $200 off $229 99 $429 99 $200 off (47%) The Galaxy Watch 8 is here, packing more features and a modern-looking design. The smartwatch is already available for pre-order at the official store. You can save up to $200 with trade-ins for a limited time. Pre-order at Samsung

Galaxy Watch 8 new features at a glance:

Cushion design

8% larger battery

50% brighter screen—3000 nits

Dual GPS precise tracking

Rotating bezel for the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

Classic Galaxy Watch 8 is the thinnest Samsung Watch yet: 11% slimmer than Watch 7

is the thinnest Samsung Watch yet: 11% slimmer than Watch 7 Ultimate Wellness

Brighter and longer-lasting





Gemini on board

Galaxy Watch 8 is your new anti-aging tool





Comprehensive sleep and fitness tracking





There's a lot to go through, but we should start with the overall design. Theseries borrows design cues from the Galaxy Watch Ultra. The circle-in-a-square design has been further evolved and refined—it looks very stylish on the vanillaSamsung has completely reengineered the component mounting on the watch, achieving an 11% thinner design compared to the last generation. The lugs have also been redesigned for maximum comfort and stability.TheClassic builds upon that with the classic rotating bezel on top. The Classic looks a lot like the Ultra but is thinner and has the aforementioned physical rotating bezel.There are upgrades to thehardware as well as some new software features as well. The regularcomes in two sizes—40 mm and 44 mm. The smaller one features a 1.34-inch AMOLED screen, while its bigger sibling sports a 1.47-inch display. Both can output up to 3000 nits of peak brightness, a 50% increase compared to the previous model, according to Samsung.TheClassic comes in just one size—46 mm—but opts for the smaller 1.34-inch display. All models are protected by sapphire crystal on top of the displays, so they are pretty much scratch-resistant.The battery capacities have been upgraded as well; Samsung cites an 8% increase, and the exact capacities are as follows: 325 mAh for the 40 mm, 435 mAh for the 44 mm version, and 445 mAh for theClassic.Allmodels come equipped with Gemini straight out of the box, and they run Wear OS 6. You can use Google's AI agent to issue voice commands and control various apps such as Samsung Health, Calendar, Reminder, and Clock.You can also ask Gemini to send text messages, start workouts, add calendar events, and find nearby places. We have to check how good this integration actually works, but on paper it sounds really good.But the real innovation comes in the form of a new approach toward health called Ultimate Wellness.In a world where people are becoming more and more health-aware, longevity is a hot topic. Theelevates the health tracking to new heights with its Antioxidant Index measurements.The watch enables you to measure carotenoid levels in just five seconds. Carotenoids are a group of chemical compounds that act as antioxidants, helping to protect cells from damage. Themeasures the skin carotenoid levels, and the higher the value, the better your diet and lifestyle.Skin measurement of carotenoid levels isn't something new, but it's the first time we see such metrics in a smartwatch. This new metric will work in tandem with Samsung's BioActive system that's also capable of measuring your body composition, heart rate, SpO2 levels, stress, and more, giving you one of the most complete health insights in a smartwatch.There are new features in the sleep department as well. Bedtime Guidance aims to analyze your circadian rhythm and suggest the best possible time for you to go to bed, while Vascular Load tracks the stress on your vascular system during sleep.Thealso continuously monitors your sleep for signs of sleep apnea, and combined with the other sleep features above, aims to provide a deep insight into your sleep habits in order to help you wake up refreshed and relaxed.