The Galaxy Watch 8 is official: Your new anti-ageing smart companion
Samsung's latest wearables come with deep health insights and a brand-new design
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you thought smartwatch innovation was stale, Samsung begs to differ. On July 9 during the Summer Unpacked event, the Korean company officially lifted the curtain before its latest smartwatch series, the Galaxy Watch 8, and it's full of exciting new things.
Galaxy Watch 8 new features at a glance:
There's a lot to go through, but we should start with the overall design. The Galaxy Watch 8 series borrows design cues from the Galaxy Watch Ultra. The circle-in-a-square design has been further evolved and refined—it looks very stylish on the vanilla Galaxy Watch 8.
The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic builds upon that with the classic rotating bezel on top. The Classic looks a lot like the Ultra but is thinner and has the aforementioned physical rotating bezel.
There are upgrades to the Galaxy Watch 8 hardware as well as some new software features as well. The regular Galaxy Watch 8 comes in two sizes—40 mm and 44 mm. The smaller one features a 1.34-inch AMOLED screen, while its bigger sibling sports a 1.47-inch display. Both can output up to 3000 nits of peak brightness, a 50% increase compared to the previous model, according to Samsung.
The battery capacities have been upgraded as well; Samsung cites an 8% increase, and the exact capacities are as follows: 325 mAh for the 40 mm Galaxy Watch 8, 435 mAh for the 44 mm version, and 445 mAh for the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.
All Galaxy Watch 8 models come equipped with Gemini straight out of the box, and they run Wear OS 6. You can use Google's AI agent to issue voice commands and control various apps such as Samsung Health, Calendar, Reminder, and Clock.
You can also ask Gemini to send text messages, start workouts, add calendar events, and find nearby places. We have to check how good this integration actually works, but on paper it sounds really good.
But the real innovation comes in the form of a new approach toward health called Ultimate Wellness.
In a world where people are becoming more and more health-aware, longevity is a hot topic. The Galaxy Watch 8 elevates the health tracking to new heights with its Antioxidant Index measurements.
The watch enables you to measure carotenoid levels in just five seconds. Carotenoids are a group of chemical compounds that act as antioxidants, helping to protect cells from damage. The Galaxy Watch 8 measures the skin carotenoid levels, and the higher the value, the better your diet and lifestyle.
There are new features in the sleep department as well. Bedtime Guidance aims to analyze your circadian rhythm and suggest the best possible time for you to go to bed, while Vascular Load tracks the stress on your vascular system during sleep.
The Galaxy Watch 8 also continuously monitors your sleep for signs of sleep apnea, and combined with the other sleep features above, aims to provide a deep insight into your sleep habits in order to help you wake up refreshed and relaxed.
In terms of fitness, there's a new Running Coach feature that automatically assesses your fitness level from 1 to 10 and provides a training plan complete with real-time guidance and motivational insights tailored specifically to your level.
There's also an AI-powered Energy Score feature that reminds us of Garmin's Body Battery. It gives you an estimate of your energy level, combining physical and mental energy metrics.
Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic are available for pre-order in select markets starting today, with general availability starting July 25.
Galaxy Watch 8 Pricing:
Galaxy Watch 8 new features at a glance:
- Cushion design
- 8% larger battery
- 50% brighter screen—3000 nits
- Dual GPS precise tracking
- Rotating bezel for the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic
- Galaxy Watch 8 is the thinnest Samsung Watch yet: 11% slimmer than Watch 7
- Ultimate Wellness
There's a lot to go through, but we should start with the overall design. The Galaxy Watch 8 series borrows design cues from the Galaxy Watch Ultra. The circle-in-a-square design has been further evolved and refined—it looks very stylish on the vanilla Galaxy Watch 8.
Samsung has completely reengineered the component mounting on the watch, achieving an 11% thinner design compared to the last generation. The lugs have also been redesigned for maximum comfort and stability.
The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic builds upon that with the classic rotating bezel on top. The Classic looks a lot like the Ultra but is thinner and has the aforementioned physical rotating bezel.
Brighter and longer-lasting
There are upgrades to the Galaxy Watch 8 hardware as well as some new software features as well. The regular Galaxy Watch 8 comes in two sizes—40 mm and 44 mm. The smaller one features a 1.34-inch AMOLED screen, while its bigger sibling sports a 1.47-inch display. Both can output up to 3000 nits of peak brightness, a 50% increase compared to the previous model, according to Samsung.
The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic comes in just one size—46 mm—but opts for the smaller 1.34-inch display. All models are protected by sapphire crystal on top of the displays, so they are pretty much scratch-resistant.
The battery capacities have been upgraded as well; Samsung cites an 8% increase, and the exact capacities are as follows: 325 mAh for the 40 mm Galaxy Watch 8, 435 mAh for the 44 mm version, and 445 mAh for the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.
Gemini on board
All Galaxy Watch 8 models come equipped with Gemini straight out of the box, and they run Wear OS 6. You can use Google's AI agent to issue voice commands and control various apps such as Samsung Health, Calendar, Reminder, and Clock.
Recommended Stories
But the real innovation comes in the form of a new approach toward health called Ultimate Wellness.
Galaxy Watch 8 is your new anti-aging tool
In a world where people are becoming more and more health-aware, longevity is a hot topic. The Galaxy Watch 8 elevates the health tracking to new heights with its Antioxidant Index measurements.
The watch enables you to measure carotenoid levels in just five seconds. Carotenoids are a group of chemical compounds that act as antioxidants, helping to protect cells from damage. The Galaxy Watch 8 measures the skin carotenoid levels, and the higher the value, the better your diet and lifestyle.
Skin measurement of carotenoid levels isn't something new, but it's the first time we see such metrics in a smartwatch. This new metric will work in tandem with Samsung's BioActive system that's also capable of measuring your body composition, heart rate, SpO2 levels, stress, and more, giving you one of the most complete health insights in a smartwatch.
Comprehensive sleep and fitness tracking
There are new features in the sleep department as well. Bedtime Guidance aims to analyze your circadian rhythm and suggest the best possible time for you to go to bed, while Vascular Load tracks the stress on your vascular system during sleep.
The Galaxy Watch 8 also continuously monitors your sleep for signs of sleep apnea, and combined with the other sleep features above, aims to provide a deep insight into your sleep habits in order to help you wake up refreshed and relaxed.
In terms of fitness, there's a new Running Coach feature that automatically assesses your fitness level from 1 to 10 and provides a training plan complete with real-time guidance and motivational insights tailored specifically to your level.
There's also an AI-powered Energy Score feature that reminds us of Garmin's Body Battery. It gives you an estimate of your energy level, combining physical and mental energy metrics.
Availability and pricing
Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic are available for pre-order in select markets starting today, with general availability starting July 25.
Galaxy Watch 8 Pricing:
- Galaxy Watch8 Classic LTE: $549
- Galaxy Watch8 Classic BT: $499
- Galaxy Watch8 LTE 44: $429
- Galaxy Watch8 BT 44: $379
- Galaxy Watch8 LTE 40: $399
- Galaxy Watch8 BT 40: $349
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: