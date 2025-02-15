Feature-rich Galaxy Watch 7 is now a no-brainer with this generous discount

Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic may be heavily discounted right now, offering incredible value for Galaxy users looking to score an ultra-luxurious high-end smartwatch. However, it's an older device, so if you're a techie in the market for a new Samsung timepiece, you're probably eyeing the new Galaxy Watch 7. After all, we tech enthusiasts rarely go for an older device.

Well, the time has come to act, as you can score this gem at a lovely discount if you're fast enough and take advantage of this deal while you can. A third-party seller on Amazon has slashed the price of this beauty by 23%, letting you snag the 40mm Bluetooth version for just under $231. Thanks to this, you'll save about $70 and rock the latest Galaxy Watch for non-outdoor enthusiasts on your wrist.

Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm, Bluetooth, Cream): Save $70!

$70 off (23%)
The 40mm Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 7 in Cream is now on sale for $70 off on Amazon. This means you can get one for just under $231 if you're fast enough and take advantage of this offer now. The watch has a plethora of features, including dual-band GPS and sleep apnea detection. It also runs on Wear OS, giving you access to a plethora of apps. Act fast and save today!
Buy at Amazon


It's worth noting that the third-party seller is also handling the shipping. But that shouldn't bother you, as you'll still have 30 days to ask for a refund if there is something wrong with your purchase. The only thing you should be worried about, though, is missing out on this awesome opportunity to score the Galaxy Watch 7 at a discounted price, as it's worth every penny!

In addition to its sleek look and premium feel, this bad boy is packed with features, including sleep apnea detection and dual-band GPS. It also supports Samsung's fancy Galaxy AI, giving you health insights and advice on improving your workouts. With Wear OS running under the hood, you can easily download a wide selection of apps straight from the Google Play Store.

One area where the Galaxy Watch 7 fell short during our dedicated review was its battery life, which barely lasted 24 hours between charges. Some reports attribute this to a software bug. Although Samsung may have already patched it, we believe it's important to highlight this inconvenience.

Nonetheless, the Galaxy Watch 7 is an absolute bargain and any chance to grab one for less is worth taking. So, don't dilly-dally and score one at a cheaper price now!
