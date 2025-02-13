Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

At 40% off, the 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic offers unbeatable value you won't find anywhere else

A smartwatch is more than just a fitness tracker that shows time and delivers your phone's notifications to your wrist. Choosing a wearable is also about selecting a fashion accessory. After all, you'll want your smartwatch to complement your clothing, not look out of place.

If you're in the market for a new timepiece that goes well with pretty much anything, including an expensive suit, you'll be pleased to learn that the larger Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is available at a bonkers 40% discount on Amazon right now. This price cut allows you to snag one in Black for just under $260 and save a whopping $170.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm, Bluetooth): Save $170 on Amazon!!

$170 off (40%)
Amazon is offering a $170 discount on the Bluetooth version of the 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. This lets you snag one for just under $260 As a former flagship, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has a premium design and is full of features, including Samsung's body composition functionality. It's a true bargain right now, so don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


Is the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic worth getting at its current price on Amazon? Absolutely! In fact, we'll go even further and say that it's unmissable and a must-have at its current price tag.

True, with the release of the Galaxy Watch 7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra, our friend here now falls into the older device category—a place we techies tend to stay away from. However, this does not mean the watch isn't worthy of your hard-earned cash.

In addition to its stylish and timeless design, this bad boy is a premium Galaxy Watch through and through, boasting any health-tracking feature a high-end wearable usually comes with. Of course, it also supports Samsung's fancy body composition functionality, allowing you to measure your body's fat and muscle percentages.

Since it runs on Wear OS, it also works with Google's Play Store, providing you with fast and easy access to a plethora of apps for your sleek smartwatch. What's more, the wearable has NFC and smart notification support, and you can make phone calls with it. Thanks to its all-day battery life, you won't have to stress about your smartwatch running out of power. But you'll probably have to charge it every night, which is its only downside.

Overall, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is an absolute bargain at its current price. Therefore, don't hesitate and snatch one for less now!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

