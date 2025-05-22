Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro get a lovely discount on Amazon and are selling fast

The earbuds offer great sound, have incredible ANC, and are among the best on the market.

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro case.
If you're a Galaxy user looking to level up your listening experience, chances are you've got your eye on the Galaxy Buds 3 ProSamsung's latest and greatest earphones. Well, now's the time to snag a pair because Amazon is offering a sweet 24% discount on them.

Thanks to this markdown, you can save $60 and score these high-end earbuds for just under $190—just $2.65 short of the lowest price we've ever seen for these fellas. Hurry, though, as this offer won't last forever. It has a 'limited-time deal' banner and could expire any minute.

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Save $60 on Amazon!

$60 off (24%)
The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are now $60 off on Amazon. This means you can get a pair for just under $190. These puppies deliver excellent sound, top-botch ANC, and impressive battery life. Don’t miss out—save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Amazon


Now, we understand that these are still far from affordable even at their current discounted price. However, don't let this stop you from getting a pair, as these earbuds are worth every penny. Boasting a rich, 360-degree sound with strong bass, they deliver an incredible listening experience. And since everyone has their own unique taste, you can use the EQ in Samsung's Wearable app to customize their audio to fit yours.

As some of the best true wireless earbuds money can buy, they also come with top-tier ANC, allowing you to enjoy your songs without distractions. Plus, they offer superb battery life—up to 6 hours of listening on a single charge and up to 26 hours with the case when ANC is on. Turn off ANC, and you can get up to 7 hours per charge, with a total of 30 hours using the case.

All in all, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are the kind of earbuds you grab without hesitation—especially when they're on sale. So, don't wait! Grab yours before the offer ends!
