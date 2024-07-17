Buy Google Pixel 7a with a 40% Prime Day discount!
Prime Day plunges the 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 to an extremely low price; save on one today

By
0comments
The premium Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Edition plunges to a new all-time low price for Prime Day
Getting a new awesome smartwatch is always a nice feeling, especially if it's the sleek Galaxy Watch 6. But do you know what is even more incredible? Scoring this timepiece at a crazy-low price thanks to a massive discount for Amazon Prime Day!

At this very moment, the 40mm Bluetooth Galaxy Watch 6 is on sale at a whopping $140 markdown on Amazon for Prime Day. Thanks to this price cut, you can get your hands on a unit for less than $160. As you can see, this is a truly unmissable deal, which may not last long given the massive price cut it offers. So, don't waste time and take advantage of this offer now, as this smartwatch is worth the money.

Galaxy Watch 6, 40mm: Save $140!

The 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 is discounted by $140 on Amazon during Prime Day. The wearable comes with a plethora of health-tracking features and can be yours at an unbelievable low price. So, act fast and take advantage of this deal while you still can!
$140 off (47%)
$159 99
$299 99
Buy at Amazon


The Galaxy Watch 6 is s a premium timepiece through and through, packing all the health-tracking features you'd expect to find on a high-end smartwatch. On top of that, it supports Samsung's body composition feature, allowing you to measure your body fat and muscle percentages.

Moreover, the watch runs on Wear OS, so you have plenty of apps and watch faces you can download onto it. It also comes with NFC and smart notification support and lets you take and make phone calls. Battery-wise, it'll last you about a day to a day and a half, which is standard for this kind of smartwatch.

All in all, the Galaxy Watch 6 is among the best smartwatches out there and is a real bargain, especially with that big discount for Prime Day. So, don't overthink it, and grab one now while you can!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

