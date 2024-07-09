The feature-packed Galaxy Watch 6 is on sale at a sweet discount at Best Buy
The Galaxy Watch 6 is one of the best smartwatches on the market right now, and you can get it for less once again! The 40mm Bluetooth version of the wearable is discounted by $90 at Best Buy, bringing the price down to $209.99 from $299.99
Like a proper premium Samsung watch, this fella has a stylish design and comes with all the health-tracking features a high-end timepiece is expected to have. That means it can monitor your sleep, make ECG recordings, and even measure your skin temperature throughout the night. In addition, the watch boasts Samsung's fancy body composition functionality, letting you measure your body fat and muscle percentages, which is quite useful if you are training hard for a shredded physique.
A major downside of all Galaxy Watches — except for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro — is their one-day battery life. Unfortunately, the Galaxy Watch 6 has the same issue. It will easily get you through an intense day, but you'll need to charge it before going to bed. This is normal for such smartwatches, as Apple's regular timepieces also offer all-day battery life. However, considering that Garmin has wearables that last more than a week on a single charge, all-day battery life is far from ideal.
Nevertheless, the Galaxy Watch 6 is totally worth the money with its plethora of features. So, don't waste time and snag one at a discounted price with this deal while you can!
Of course, since life is more than dieting and going to the gym, the Galaxy Watch 6 comes with lifestyle features such as smart notifications, phone calls, and NFC. You'll also be able to download plenty of watch faces and apps directly from your wrist, as the watch runs on Wear OS and supports Google's Play Store.
