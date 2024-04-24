Up Next:
Amazon discounts the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Edition by 42%, bringing its price to the lowest it has ever been
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It's an awesome time to be a bargain hunter in the market for Samsung's fancy Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Not only that, the tech giant has a mesmerizing trade-in deal on its Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, but Amazon has also joined the fun with a bonkers offer on the Bespoke Edition of the Galaxy Watch 6.
The Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Edition is essentially the same as the vanilla Galaxy Watch 6, apart from a few personalized watch faces and bands. So, you are getting a high-end smartwatch that comes with all the bells and whistles you expect to find on a wearable of this caliber. It even boasts Samsung's body composition feature, allowing you to measure your body fat and muscle percentages.
Additionally, the Galaxy Watch 6 runs on Wear OS, meaning you can download many apps and watch faces directly on your wearable. Furthermore, the watch supports NFC, smart notifications, and phone calls. It also provides a day to a day and a half of usage on a single charge, which is typical battery life for a smartwatch of this kind.
Overall, the Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Edition is a real gem, especially at its current hefty markdown. Therefore, we suggest stop wasting time and get a unit through this deal now!
Currently, the 47mm variant of this special version of Samsung's beloved smartwatch is discounted by a whopping $250, allowing you to snatch one for 42% off its price if you take advantage of this offer today! This offer is even better than the $120 (20%) discount the Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Edition enjoyed in January and renders the price of the watch to the lowest it has ever been on Amazon. We should also note that this appears to be a limited-time deal, meaning you should act fast, as it may expire at any moment.
