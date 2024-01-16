The sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Edition is now way more affordable on Amazon
If owning a stylish modern wearable isn’t enough, you might prefer a wearable with extra customization options, such as the Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Edition. Designed for those who want to make a statement, this smartwatch comes with unique watch faces and original bands. By the way, Amazon is now retailing this puppy at 20% off, making it an irresistible choice.
Not only is this Android smartwatch super chic -- it also features a sapphire crystal glass to protect the screen from accidental bashes into the wall. Aside from the customized watch faces and bands, the Bespoke Edition is pretty much the same as the regular Galaxy Watch 6 under the hood.
Those who like pushing their limits should find this bad boy an indispensable companion during workouts. In minutes, the wearable automatically detects various activities, including rowing and swimming. You can also manually track over 90 exercises, including HIIT workouts.
When you’re out on an evening run, the enhanced GPS with voice navigation gives you directions directly from your wrist. As for its battery, Samsung claims that the Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Edition packs an improved battery that keeps up with your pace.
Overall, this smartwatch has plenty of things to offer. It should be good enough for most Android users, especially those who own a Galaxy phone. And now that you can get both sizes at 20% off, we’d say the wearable provides way more bang for your buck.
Both the 40mm and the 47mm sizes are retailing at the same 20% markdown right now. In other words, you can snag the smaller-sized model for just under $240 or stretch your budget to get the latter at $120 off.
For context, this smartwatch offers advanced sleep monitoring, in-depth body composition analysis, auto workout tracking, and plenty of useful safety features. Samsung also claims the timepiece provides more accurate readings than previous models by redesigning it to ensure it gets closer to your skin.
