Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $970 off the new device with a trade-in when you make a reservation.

The sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Edition is now way more affordable on Amazon

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Edition is now way more affordable on Amazon
If owning a stylish modern wearable isn’t enough, you might prefer a wearable with extra customization options, such as the Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Edition. Designed for those who want to make a statement, this smartwatch comes with unique watch faces and original bands. By the way, Amazon is now retailing this puppy at 20% off, making it an irresistible choice.

Both the 40mm and the 47mm sizes are retailing at the same 20% markdown right now. In other words, you can snag the smaller-sized model for just under $240 or stretch your budget to get the latter at $120 off.

Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Edition, 47mm: save $120

The 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Edition can now be yours at a super cool $120 discount. The wearable features advanced sensors to help you get to know your body better and unlock your fitness potential. The Bespoke Edition also stands out with customized watch faces and bands. Get it now at $120 off.
$120 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Edition, 40mm (Mint): 20% off

Alternatively, you can opt for the smaller-sized model in Mint, which is also seeing a cool 20% discount at the world's largest online retailer right now. The 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Edition could be more suitable for those looking for a more minimalistic and unobtrusive timepiece. Get it now and save 20%.
$60 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon


Not only is this Android smartwatch super chic -- it also features a sapphire crystal glass to protect the screen from accidental bashes into the wall. Aside from the customized watch faces and bands, the Bespoke Edition is pretty much the same as the regular Galaxy Watch 6 under the hood.

For context, this smartwatch offers advanced sleep monitoring, in-depth body composition analysis, auto workout tracking, and plenty of useful safety features. Samsung also claims the timepiece provides more accurate readings than previous models by redesigning it to ensure it gets closer to your skin.

Those who like pushing their limits should find this bad boy an indispensable companion during workouts. In minutes, the wearable automatically detects various activities, including rowing and swimming. You can also manually track over 90 exercises, including HIIT workouts.

When you’re out on an evening run, the enhanced GPS with voice navigation gives you directions directly from your wrist. As for its battery, Samsung claims that the Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Edition packs an improved battery that keeps up with your pace.

Overall, this smartwatch has plenty of things to offer. It should be good enough for most Android users, especially those who own a Galaxy phone. And now that you can get both sizes at 20% off, we’d say the wearable provides way more bang for your buck.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Galaxy S24 phones wave goodbye to curved displays after 10 years - the most original Samsung feature
Galaxy S24 phones wave goodbye to curved displays after 10 years - the most original Samsung feature
All T-Mobile systems seem to be down but carrier assures it hasn't been attacked
All T-Mobile systems seem to be down but carrier assures it hasn't been attacked
Amazon wins hearts by running a spectacular Pixel Fold deal
Amazon wins hearts by running a spectacular Pixel Fold deal
Snag an awesome Motorola phone alongside a free tablet through this incredible deal
Snag an awesome Motorola phone alongside a free tablet through this incredible deal

Latest News

This hot new Amazon Echo Show 5 deal is simply too good to pass up
This hot new Amazon Echo Show 5 deal is simply too good to pass up
These LG earbuds support spatial audio, sound amazing, and are currently dirt cheap at Woot
These LG earbuds support spatial audio, sound amazing, and are currently dirt cheap at Woot
X, formerly Twitter, secures its 15th money-transmitter license, paving the way for new payment features
X, formerly Twitter, secures its 15th money-transmitter license, paving the way for new payment features
Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-order perks and exclusive colors leaked in Europe
Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-order perks and exclusive colors leaked in Europe
Nokia launches dedicated entity to offer 5G-ready solutions to US federal agencies
Nokia launches dedicated entity to offer 5G-ready solutions to US federal agencies
Motorola's stellar Edge+ (2023) is once again $200 off at the official store
Motorola's stellar Edge+ (2023) is once again $200 off at the official store
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless