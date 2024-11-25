Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
At 52% off, the larger-sized Galaxy Watch 6 is a dream come true for Samsung fans

A person wearing a Galaxy Watch 6
This year's November festivities are the perfect time to snag a new smartwatch. We're seeing plenty of unmissable Black Friday smartwatch deals right now, including hefty discounts on Samsung's top-tier wearables.

For instance, the Bluetooth version of the 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 is now a whopping 52% off for Black Friday. This massive discount gives you the sweet opportunity to save $170 and snag one for just under $160. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this particular version of Samsung's smartwatch on Amazon.

Save $170 on the Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm, Bluetooth)!

The Bluetooth version of the 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 is on sale for 52% off and available at its lowest price ever on Amazon. This means you can snag one for just under $160. The watch is loaded with features, and it's unmissable at its current price. So, don't hesitate and save today!
$170 off (52%)
Buy at Amazon


Yes, the Galaxy Watch 6 is now an older model replaced by the Galaxy Watch 7, and we techies don't usually opt for last year's version. However, being a top-tier Samsung timepiece, this bad boy still has a lot to offer and is a no-miss at its current price.

Packing a plethora of health-tracking features, this handsome fella can track your sleep, stress, heart rate, and workouts among a gazillion other things. Additionally, it comes with Samsung's body composition functionality, which means you'll be able to measure your body's muscle and fat percentages.

Since there is more to life than going to the gym, the watch also supports functions such as NFC, smart notifications, and phone calls. And thanks to its Wear OS, it also allows you to download various apps directly from the Google Play Store.

As for battery life, it's what you would expect from a standard Galaxy Watch. It lasts a full day on a charge but needs to be topped up overnight.

Nonetheless, the Galaxy Watch 6 is a true must-have while on sale for 52% off. Therefore, we strongly encourage you not to waste time! Tap the offer button in this article and save big on one of the best smartwatches on the market now!
