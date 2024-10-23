Score $300 off the powerful Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with this Samsung Store deal

Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Black Friday 2024 won't be coming up soon, but the Samsung Store's latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra a bargain before the holiday shopping season. At the time of writing, the 256GB and the larger storage configuration retail for $300 less. That lands the base version at $899.99, while the 12/512GB will cost you $1,019.99.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is $300 off at Samsung.com

Want plenty of screen real estate for your favorite TV shows? Get the S Pen-wielding Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at the official store. This fella is now $300 off with no trade-ins in both storage configurations! You can save an extra up to $559 with eligible trade-ins.
$300 off (25%)
$899 99
$1199 99
Buy at Samsung

Additional savings, as usual, are also available at the official store. In fact, trading in an eligible device can save you up to $559 more. Incidentally, Best Buy also sells the 256GB Galaxy tablet for $899.99 instead of $1,199.99. However, max trade-in savings at that seller amount to $300 and not $559. As for Amazon, it currently has no promotions for the Samsung tablet.

Big, bad, bold—the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is by no means an on-the-go device. With its 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, the slate is more like a laptop than something you'd use on foot. Fans are apparently happy with the size, though, as we've got the same display size on the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.

Mind you, a relatively large display isn't necessarily a disadvantage. For one thing, you can enjoy your favorite Netflix shows on plenty of screen real estate. But the Samsung slate is much more than just a streaming device—after all, you have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip under the hood. There's plenty of processing power for creatives and gamers to enjoy.

While it's been cheaper before, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is an attractive choice at its current asking price—and that's that. For $899.99 (or $340.99 with eligible trade-ins), you get an ultralight table with a gorgeous screen, fantastic performance, and an 11,200 mAh battery; it's ideal for work, entertainment and, of course, sketching. Get your model at the official store and save $300 on the S Pen-wielding beast before it's too late.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra can also be found at:

