The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 is still $201 cheaper than usual at Amazon

Looking to complete your Galaxy ecosystem with a new high-end tablet? Amazon’s got your back! It still sells the fantastic Galaxy Tab S9 at $201 off its MSRP of about $800. As we shared almost a couple of weeks ago, the deal is only available on the model in Beige with 128GB of storage.

The S Pen-wielding Galaxy Tab with 128GB of built-in storage space remains mouth-wateringly affordable (compared to other sellers) at Amazon. The exceptional device can be yours for $201 off without any trade-ins or other hoops, making it a dream come true for Android users. As one of the best tablets, it stands out with its gorgeous 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, great speakers, solid 13MP rear unit and 12MP front-facing camera, DeX Mode support, and more.
In case you’re wondering, this particular Samsung tablet has never been so affordable (if we don’t count Samsung’s own trade-in offers). Previously, the largest online store offered it for $130 off at best, which is to say Amazon’s current promo is exceptionally generous. The best part? Best Buy sells it for just $100 off its usual price. In other words, you won’t find this bad boy at cheaper prices (if you don’t have an eligible trade-in). 

Available for just under $600, this is easily one of the best value-for-money tablets Android users can get right now. It has a slim design, packs an IP68 rating, and has a stunning 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with HDR10+ support and 120Hz refresh rates. 

Needless to say, everything looks exceptional on the Galaxy Tab S9 screen. You also have four stereo speakers optimized for Dolby Atmos to immerse yourself in your favorite TV and movie stories. And, since you get the energy-efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, you can do much more than watch videos on this slate. 

Extra perks like great cameras for video chats and the uber-powerful DeX Mode are also here. You can find out more about the camera and photo quality Galaxy Tab S9 review. As for DeX, it lets you up your multitasking game with plenty of useful features like split-screen and Multi Control. This lets you use a Bluetooth keyboard and a mouse to navigate your slate, essentially turning it into a small laptop replacement.

Still not convinced? Well, you’d be pleased to know that this Samsung slate also has an 8,400mAh battery with 45W charging speeds. With it, you can browse the web for over eight hours or enjoy your favorite games for a tad under seven and a half hours. 

If you think this Android tablet has what you’re looking for, safely pull the trigger on Amazon’s deal. You won’t find a better one without trade-ins anyway. Then again, keep in mind that the limited-time promo has been up for some time and might not remain active much longer.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

