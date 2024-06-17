The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 is still $201 cheaper than usual at Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Looking to complete your Galaxy ecosystem with a new high-end tablet? Amazon’s got your back! It still sells the fantastic Galaxy Tab S9 at $201 off its MSRP of about $800. As we shared almost a couple of weeks ago, the deal is only available on the model in Beige with 128GB of storage.
In case you’re wondering, this particular Samsung tablet has never been so affordable (if we don’t count Samsung’s own trade-in offers). Previously, the largest online store offered it for $130 off at best, which is to say Amazon’s current promo is exceptionally generous. The best part? Best Buy sells it for just $100 off its usual price. In other words, you won’t find this bad boy at cheaper prices (if you don’t have an eligible trade-in).
Needless to say, everything looks exceptional on the Galaxy Tab S9 screen. You also have four stereo speakers optimized for Dolby Atmos to immerse yourself in your favorite TV and movie stories. And, since you get the energy-efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, you can do much more than watch videos on this slate.
Still not convinced? Well, you’d be pleased to know that this Samsung slate also has an 8,400mAh battery with 45W charging speeds. With it, you can browse the web for over eight hours or enjoy your favorite games for a tad under seven and a half hours.
If you think this Android tablet has what you’re looking for, safely pull the trigger on Amazon’s deal. You won’t find a better one without trade-ins anyway. Then again, keep in mind that the limited-time promo has been up for some time and might not remain active much longer.
In case you’re wondering, this particular Samsung tablet has never been so affordable (if we don’t count Samsung’s own trade-in offers). Previously, the largest online store offered it for $130 off at best, which is to say Amazon’s current promo is exceptionally generous. The best part? Best Buy sells it for just $100 off its usual price. In other words, you won’t find this bad boy at cheaper prices (if you don’t have an eligible trade-in).
Available for just under $600, this is easily one of the best value-for-money tablets Android users can get right now. It has a slim design, packs an IP68 rating, and has a stunning 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with HDR10+ support and 120Hz refresh rates.
Needless to say, everything looks exceptional on the Galaxy Tab S9 screen. You also have four stereo speakers optimized for Dolby Atmos to immerse yourself in your favorite TV and movie stories. And, since you get the energy-efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, you can do much more than watch videos on this slate.
Extra perks like great cameras for video chats and the uber-powerful DeX Mode are also here. You can find out more about the camera and photo quality Galaxy Tab S9 review. As for DeX, it lets you up your multitasking game with plenty of useful features like split-screen and Multi Control. This lets you use a Bluetooth keyboard and a mouse to navigate your slate, essentially turning it into a small laptop replacement.
Still not convinced? Well, you’d be pleased to know that this Samsung slate also has an 8,400mAh battery with 45W charging speeds. With it, you can browse the web for over eight hours or enjoy your favorite games for a tad under seven and a half hours.
Recommended Stories
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
17 Jun, 2024The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 is still $201 cheaper than usual at Amazon
14 Jun, 2024Hardcore Samsung fans are sure to fall in love with Best Buy's newest Galaxy Tab S9 FE deal
12 Jun, 2024At a whopping $400 off, the powerful Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a real bargain and you should totally get one
10 Jun, 2024Samsung's huge Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ mid-ranger is now on sale at a generous $110 discount The Galaxy Tab S8 is stylish, powerful, and now a whole $195 cheaper
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: