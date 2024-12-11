Amazon is still selling the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9+ at its lowest price yet

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Christmas is in a few weeks and if you still haven't chosen a present for a loved one — or for yourself — we've found a sweet offer on one of the best tablets on the market, that we think will pique your interest.

The device in question is the powerful Galaxy Tab S9+ with 256GB of storage, which is discounted by 30% on Amazon. This allows you to get one for just under $700, saving you $300. This is the biggest discount we've ever seen for this bad boy on Amazon. In fact, the tablet was available at the same price cut during this year's November festivities, meaning you'll score Black Friday-level savings if you take advantage of this deal.

Galaxy Tab S9+ 256GB Graphite: Save $300!

The 256GB variant of the Galaxy Tab S9+ is discounted by $300 on Amazon. This means you can get one under the $700 mark, scoring it at its lowest price at the retailer. Boasting a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the slate offers fast performance and is great for work. In addition, it has a beautiful 12.4-inch AMOLED display, which makes it a top-choice for watching movies on the go. Don't hesitate! Save while you can!
$300 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon


True, the Galaxy Tab S9+ is an older device now that the Galaxy Tab S10+ is out, so we understand if you're hesitating to capitalize on this offer. However, our friend here still packs a punch and is worth the investment.

Boasting a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, complemented by 12GB of RAM, this slate has enough firepower to deal with any task, no matter how demanding. Because of that, it's a great choice if you need a slate for work.

In addition to its top-notch performance, it features a stunning 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a 2800 x 1752 resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and HDR10+ support. This makes it perfect for binge-watching movies, catching up on your favorite TV series, and enjoying vibrant colors, especially when streaming in HDR10+ format.

All in all, the Galaxy Tab S9+ offers great value for money, as it can become your workhorse tablet and go-to entertainment device. Furthermore, the slate is just unmissable at its lowest price on Amazon. Therefore, we suggest you not waste any more time and take advantage of this promo now while you still can!
