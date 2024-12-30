Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Best Buy is offering a generous discount on the superb 256GB Galaxy Tab S9+

While technically an older model, the Galaxy Tab S9+ still ranks among the best tablets on the market. And right now, this handsome fella offers even better value for money, as it's heavily discounted at Best Buy.

The retailer is offering a massive $200 price cut on the model with 256GB of storage space. This lets you get your hands on one for just $799.99, down from $999.99. In addition, you can score extra savings of up to $250 with a trade-in. So, if you still haven't scored a capable tablet, we encourage you to act fast and take advantage of this offer now, as this bad boy is worth every penny spent.

Galaxy Tab S9+ 256GB: Save $200!

The 256GB version of the Galaxy Tab S9+ is discounted by $200 at Best Buy. This allows you to get one under for just $799.99. Packing a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the slate offers fast performance and is great for work. In addition, it has a beautiful 12.4-inch AMOLED screen, which makes it a great choice for watching movies on the go. Don't hesitate! Save today!
$200 off (20%)
$799 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy


In fact, the Galaxy Tab S9+ is so incredible, that it can easily become your new workhorse slate and go-to device for entertainment. Rocking a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 12GB of RAM, it can deal with any task or game you throw its way. The high amount of system memory, also makes it great for multitasking, as it can run plenty of apps simultaneously without a hitch.

As for the entertainment part, its gorgeous 12.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 2800 x 1752 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio makes it perfect for watching movies and TV series on the go. It also supports HDR10+, meaning you'll enjoy even more vibrant colors when streaming HDR10+ content.

Overall, the Galaxy Tab S9+ is indeed a bargain right now, delivering an insane amount of firepower and an incredible viewing experience at a much cheaper price. Furthermore, it'll continue to receive security updates until 2028, which means that this fella will serve you well for years to come. So, don't hesitate and get this incredible slate for less today!
