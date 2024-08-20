Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

The powerful Galaxy Tab S9+ 256GB becomes an even bigger treat after a lovely discount on Amazon

The powerful Galaxy Tab S9+ 256GB becomes an even bigger treat after a lovely discount on Amazon
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 tablets are among the best slates on the market, and right now, you have the sweet opportunity to snatch the Plus model of the lineup at a gorgeous discount with this deal.

The 256GB variant of the Galaxy Tab S9+ is currently enjoying a lovely 12% price cut, which lets you get one for $119 off its price. Granted, this deal may not be as enticing as the $130 markdown the slate received at the end of July or the $200 discount it had during Prime Day, but it still allows you to save quite the sum on a true mobile powerhouse that has a lot to offer.

Galaxy Tab S9+ 256GB Graphite: Save $119!

The 256GB model of the Galaxy Tab S9+ is on sale for $119 off its price on Amazon. The slate offers top-tier performance and is a nice choice for both work and entertainment. Act fast and snatch a unit for less now!
$119 off (12%)
Buy at Amazon


Powered by a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM, this fella can handle any task and mobile game regardless of how demanding it is. Moreover, it sports a beautiful 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a 2800 x 1752 resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a fast 120Hz refresh rate, making it one of the top choices for watching movies on the go. The screen even supports HDR10+, which will let you enjoy vibrant colors and better brightness when streaming suitable content.

Oh, and let's not forget the built-in S Pen. You can use the stylus to write on your slate and even paint if you have an inner Picasso locked inside.

All in all, the Galaxy Tab S9+ is a true bang for your buck with its top-notch performance, gorgeous display, and included stylus. It can easily become your new workhorse tablet and go-to entertainment device. Therefore, act fast and grab one through this deal now while you still can!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless