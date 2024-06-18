Amazon still has the powerful Galaxy Tab S9+ on sale at a sweet discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
We recently shared that the powerful Galaxy Tab S9 is still $201 cheaper on Amazon. But if you want a tablet with a bigger display and the same top-tier performance, the retailer is selling the Galaxy Tab S9+ in Beige at reduced prices as well.
The 256GB model is available for $102 off. We agree that this discount isn't as significant as the $251 (25%) price cut the variant received a few weeks ago. Nonetheless, it still allows you to score pretty decent savings. Furthermore, the Galaxy Tab S9+ is worth every single dollar spent.
Overall, the Galaxy Tab S9+ is a top-notch tablet that can be your new workhorse and entertainment device. And with these sweet discounts, this fella is an even bigger temptation than usual. So, don't waste time! Act fast and snatch one at a discounted price through this deal now!
The 256GB model is available for $102 off. We agree that this discount isn't as significant as the $251 (25%) price cut the variant received a few weeks ago. Nonetheless, it still allows you to score pretty decent savings. Furthermore, the Galaxy Tab S9+ is worth every single dollar spent.
It has a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 12GB of RAM, allowing it to handle any task, even demanding games, with ease. In addition, the tablet is great for watching movies and TV series as it boasts a beautiful 12.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 2800 x 1752 pixels resolution, 16:10 ratio, and a high 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports HDR10+, letting you enjoy better colors and brightness when streaming content in this format.
As a premium high-end Samsung tablet, the Galaxy Tab S9+ comes with an S Pen out of the box. You can use this included stylus to write on your tablet as if you were writing on a piece of paper.
Overall, the Galaxy Tab S9+ is a top-notch tablet that can be your new workhorse and entertainment device. And with these sweet discounts, this fella is an even bigger temptation than usual. So, don't waste time! Act fast and snatch one at a discounted price through this deal now!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: