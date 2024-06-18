The affordable Galaxy Buds FE are a real budget delight on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's latest Galaxy Buds FE offer quite a lot for their affordable price, making them a top choice for a Galaxy user on a budget, who wants to enjoy good sound without breaking the bank. And guess what? Their white variant is now $25 (25%) cheaper on Amazon and can be yours for less than $80 if you take advantage of this deal.
While they may not match the level of top-tier earbuds like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, they still offer good sound for the price, including punchy bass. Additionally, they work with Samsung's Wearable app, allowing you to use the app's built-in EQ to customize the sound to your preference.
But if you are a Galaxy user and still deciding whether to get a pair of Galaxy Buds FE, you should know that they come with capable ANC, which does a good job of silencing pesky noises. Of course, the ANC is not as effective as the noise-canceling of earbuds like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, but let's not forget that Samsung's affordable earbuds cost a fraction of the price.
As for battery life, the earbuds deliver up to 6 hours of playtime with ANC enabled and around 8.5 hours with ANC disabled. With the case, their battery life goes up to 21 hours.
All in all, the Galaxy Buds FE are an outstanding choice, especially if you are on a shoestring budget. So act quickly and fancy a pair now while you can!
Granted, the earphones were $30 (30%) off a couple of weeks ago. But unfortunately, that was a limited-time deal which is now a thing of the past. Nevertheless, getting them at a $25 discount is still an unmissable deal, as these fellas indeed put a lot on the table.
