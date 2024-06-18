The affordable Galaxy Buds FE are a real budget delight on Amazon

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Samsung's latest Galaxy Buds FE offer quite a lot for their affordable price, making them a top choice for a Galaxy user on a budget, who wants to enjoy good sound without breaking the bank. And guess what? Their white variant is now $25 (25%) cheaper on Amazon and can be yours for less than $80 if you take advantage of this deal.

Granted, the earphones were $30 (30%) off a couple of weeks ago. But unfortunately, that was a limited-time deal which is now a thing of the past. Nevertheless, getting them at a $25 discount is still an unmissable deal, as these fellas indeed put a lot on the table.

The Galaxy Buds FE in White are on sale for $25 off their price on Amazon this deal. They offer nice sound and capable ANC. In addition, have decent battery life. Get them now while they are available for less than $80!
$25 off (25%)
While they may not match the level of top-tier earbuds like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, they still offer good sound for the price, including punchy bass. Additionally, they work with Samsung's Wearable app, allowing you to use the app's built-in EQ to customize the sound to your preference.

However, it's important to note that the app doesn't have an iOS version, so if you are an iPhone user, you may want to give these a pass and go for Apple's AirPods Max, which are currently $100 off their price on Amazon.

But if you are a Galaxy user and still deciding whether to get a pair of Galaxy Buds FE, you should know that they come with capable ANC, which does a good job of silencing pesky noises. Of course, the ANC is not as effective as the noise-canceling of earbuds like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, but let's not forget that Samsung's affordable earbuds cost a fraction of the price.

As for battery life, the earbuds deliver up to 6 hours of playtime with ANC enabled and around 8.5 hours with ANC disabled. With the case, their battery life goes up to 21 hours.

All in all, the Galaxy Buds FE are an outstanding choice, especially if you are on a shoestring budget. So act quickly and fancy a pair now while you can!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

