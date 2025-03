The Galaxy Tab S9+ is still a major bargain at $300 off with Best Buy's epic sale

Galaxy Tab S9+: Still $300 off at Best Buy $699 99 $999 99 $300 off (30%) Did you know that you can still save $300 on the Galaxy Tab S9+ at Best Buy? That's right! It's not too late to take advantage of that awesome sale, which brings the 256GB model down to about $700. Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Tab S9, 256GB: $252 off at Amazon $252 off (27%) Don't need so much screen real estate? The Galaxy Tab S9 is a top pick at Amazon. That brings the 256GB model down to about $670, which is a pretty solid bargain. The discount is only available on the model in Beige. Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S9

What's the best Samsung flagship tablet you can buy for roughly $700? The Galaxy Tab S9+ , of course! Yep, this $999.99 Android slate is still on sale at a whopping $300 off its original price! The promo has been live at Best Buy for about two weeks and could expire in the blink of an eye. So, act fast and get yours before it's too late.In case you're wondering, neither Amazon nor the Samsung Store give you the same discount. Over at the official store, you can only save up to $559 by sparing an older device in good condition. If you're OK with getting less screen real estate, consider the Galaxy Tab S9 at Amazon. The 256GB configuration in Beige is 27% off over there, saving you $252.While we already have the more powerful Galaxy Tab S10+ , its predecessor remains among the best Android tablets . This buddy sports a gorgeous 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 60-120Hz refresh rates, excellent colors and high brightness levels. Simply put, it makes everything pop with vibrant colors and crisp detail.What about performance? Although it's not good enough to give the iPad Pro M4 a run for its money, this fella offers amazing performance with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip. As you can see via our Galaxy Tab S9 Plus review , it's far more powerful than the Google Pixel Tablet , giving you the smoothness you'll undoubtedly appreciate.Extra perks here include an S Pen in the box for drawing and note-taking, and Samsung DeX Mode support to boost your productivity when you need it most. What about software support? The Android 13 tablet gets four major OS upgrades and five years of security patches, meaning it should be safe and reliable until 2028.So, what do you think? If the+ is right for you, know it's not too late to save $300 on one. Head over to Best Buy and act fast—this lovely sale could vanish any minute.