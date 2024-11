Unexpected sale makes the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ a steal at $200 off in both storage configurations

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is $200 off at Samsung! The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is now a real steal at $200 off at the official store. The mid-range model hasn't seen such an enormous price cut before, making it one of the best tablet deals before Black Friday. This is the 8/128GB model. $200 off (33%) $399 99 $599 99 Buy at Samsung The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is $200 off at Samsung! The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ in its 12/256GB configuration is also available at crazy-low prices. This bad boy is $200 off, just like the base storage version, at the official store. The deal isn't available at Amazon, Best Buy, or another store. Get your $200 Samsung Instant Savings before it's too late. $200 off (29%) $499 99 $699 99 Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Tab S9





The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is also available at:





Can't wait for Black Friday's promotions on Samsung tablets to begin? Well, you may not have to, especially if you were planning to get the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ during the sales event. Quite astonishingly, both storage versions of the model are already a steal at $200 off. That means the Samsung Store is letting you buy the 128GB slate for $399.99 instead of $599.99, or pay $100 extra for twice as much space.In case you're wondering, you don't have to provide any trade-ins to get that discount. Instead, you're getting $200 off as Samsung Instant Savings, a price cut you'll find nowhere else, by the way. Over at Amazon, you can get the 128GB model for about $460 at the lowest, while Best Buy asks $479.99 for the same storage version.You'd have to act pretty quickly if you want to buy this IP68-rated tablet at its best price, though. The model with a beautiful 12.4-inch 90Hz display is highly unlikely to last long at that price, meaning this is arguably your first and last chance to get it for less before the actual Black Friday.With its Exynos 1380 chip and either eight or 12 gigs of RAM, depending on your chosen storage configuration, this puppy easily lands among the hottest mid-range Android tablets . Unlike the more affordable Tab A9+, this puppy works with the S Pen (which is included in the box), providing you with a (almost) complete flagship tablet experience at much lower prices.Is battery life any good? Very much so. According to Samsung , you should get up to 20 hours of on-screen time per charge, which sounds quite respectable in our opinion. The 10,090mAh battery charges quickly at 45W, too! Finally, the Android 13 slate should receive regular OS updates until Android 17, with security support continuing until 2028.However you look at it, theFE+ is quite an attractive mid-range option. It supports higher refresh rates than the Google Pixel Tablet and comes with an S Pen in the box for more versatility. And now, you can buy it at unbelievably low prices. Don't miss out.