Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!
Amazon Spring Sale is here!
Amazon Spring Sale is here!
Amazon's huge spring sale event brings amazing deals on phones, tablets, headphones and more. Check out the deals now!

This is the lowest-ever Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ price on Amazon, don’t sleep on it

Samsung Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This is the lowest-ever Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ price on Amazon, don’t sleep on it
Spring is here, and so is Amazon Spring Sale 2024! The trees are blooming, and so do the tablet deals!

I think this deal is worth checking out even if you’re not in the market for a new slate: it’s about the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, a fan-favorite device that’s not to be missed, and the neat part is that this right here is its lowest price ever at Amazon.

If you act swiftly, there’s a -17% discount waiting for you (who doesn’t want to save $100?!):

Powerful and super affordable: the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is waiting for you

This is the lowest price of the potent Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ on Amazon… ever! This slate will blow your older, smaller laptop out of the water with smooth performance, an impressive 10,090 mAh capacity battery and three cameras: two on the back, one in the front! You can get it in Gray, Lavender, Mint, or Silver!
$101 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon


This bad boy is big – the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, with its 12.4-inch IPS LCD display, will obliterate the need for a small laptop. The display impresses with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz (simply put, this means smooth visuals).

Under the hood, it's powered by the Exynos 1380 chip, built on a 5 nm process for efficient performance alongside an octa-core processor and Mali G68 MP5 GPU. It comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The tablet's battery capacity is impressive at 10,090 mAh, supporting extended usage without frequent charges. Tablets are not famous for their photography capabilities, but here users will appreciate the dual 8 MP rear cameras, including an ultra-wide option, and a high-resolution 12 MP front camera for clear video calls and selfies.

The aluminum back and frame measure 7.30 x 11.24 x 0.26 inches, and the tablet weighs 22.15 oz, with IP68 resistance for protection against water and dust. Plus, it's 5G-ready!

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues
Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time

Latest News

Apple destroyed all its US rivals in 2023, but the unlocked phone segment has a different leader
Apple destroyed all its US rivals in 2023, but the unlocked phone segment has a different leader
The Galaxy S25 might come with a faster storage to boost its AI prowess
The Galaxy S25 might come with a faster storage to boost its AI prowess
Google confirms Fitbit Labs is coming to Premium subscribers later this year
Google confirms Fitbit Labs is coming to Premium subscribers later this year
Amazon Spring Sale brings irresistible discount on the Garmin Epix Gen 2
Amazon Spring Sale brings irresistible discount on the Garmin Epix Gen 2
The Jabra Elite 4 are some of the cheapest noise-cancelling buds around at this 'Big Spring' price
The Jabra Elite 4 are some of the cheapest noise-cancelling buds around at this 'Big Spring' price
WhatsApp could double the length of status videos
WhatsApp could double the length of status videos
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless