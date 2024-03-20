Up Next:
This is the lowest-ever Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ price on Amazon, don’t sleep on it
Spring is here, and so is Amazon Spring Sale 2024! The trees are blooming, and so do the tablet deals!
I think this deal is worth checking out even if you’re not in the market for a new slate: it’s about the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, a fan-favorite device that’s not to be missed, and the neat part is that this right here is its lowest price ever at Amazon.
This bad boy is big – the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, with its 12.4-inch IPS LCD display, will obliterate the need for a small laptop. The display impresses with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz (simply put, this means smooth visuals).
Under the hood, it's powered by the Exynos 1380 chip, built on a 5 nm process for efficient performance alongside an octa-core processor and Mali G68 MP5 GPU. It comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
The aluminum back and frame measure 7.30 x 11.24 x 0.26 inches, and the tablet weighs 22.15 oz, with IP68 resistance for protection against water and dust. Plus, it's 5G-ready!
If you act swiftly, there’s a -17% discount waiting for you (who doesn’t want to save $100?!):
The tablet's battery capacity is impressive at 10,090 mAh, supporting extended usage without frequent charges. Tablets are not famous for their photography capabilities, but here users will appreciate the dual 8 MP rear cameras, including an ultra-wide option, and a high-resolution 12 MP front camera for clear video calls and selfies.
