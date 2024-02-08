Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

The mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE sees new record-low prices on Amazon
Are you a Samsung fan on a quest to find an affordable Galaxy Tab S9 alternative? Seek no further, for you just found what you’re looking for – the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is now seeing killer prices at the world’s largest online retailer, Amazon. The 128GB slate is currently $80 cheaper than usual. Now, that’s a price cut that hasn’t been seen before at the e-commerce giant!

Being a true bargain hunter, you might find this highest-ever markdown quite tempting. And why shouldn’t you? This puppy packs a punch at that price and easily rivals some of the best budget tablets. Then again, we’d like to point out that only one particular color is now available at 18% off – the one in Silver.

Designed for casual entertainment, this affordable Google Pixel Tablet has actually seen similar, albeit slightly lower, discounts before. Having been released in October last year, the tablet has sold at different price cuts, but none of the markdowns has ever exceeded 16%. Until, well, today!

With its 10.9-inch 90Hz display, the Samsung tablet may not be on par with the best tablets on the market, but it’s definitely giving you great visuals for its price range. What’s more, this bad boy should also be quite durable, and it also features an IP68 rating.

Under the hood, you have the latest proprietary octa-core Exynos 1380 chipset, which pairs with 6GB RAM to give you decent performance. Add a dedicated microSD card slot that lets you expand total storage up to 1TB and an 8,000mAh battery into the mix, and you get all the mid-range tablet you could want.

Once again, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is now seeing its deepest-ever price cuts at Amazon. So, if you don’t mind getting the model in Silver, as it’s the only one currently available at that irresistible discount, we suggest you act fast and pull the trigger while you still can.

