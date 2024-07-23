The ex-flagship Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra remains $450 cheaper at Best Buy
Prime Day 2024 came and went, but one of the best Samsung tablet deals we saw during the event is still active. OK, it's not technically an Amazon promo, for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was actually discounted at Best Buy. The offer was live during the merchant's Black Friday in July event, and it's still here. Yep, you can still save $450 on the 128GB slate.
You won't find the $1,099.99 tablet for only $649.99 anywhere else, so Best Buy's promo is quite tempting! However, it's been active for some time; the offer was available before Best Buy's savings event, and there might not be much time left to take advantage.
The Tab S8 Ultra might have been released some time ago, but it's one of the best value-for-money options you can now get. For its sub-$650 price, this bad boy gives you a huge 14.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rates, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and even 4K video recording!
As you can see for yourself, the Tab S8 Ultra is no slouch despite its somewhat advanced age. If you agree, take advantage of Best Buy's awesome deal before it goes poof.
Don't find Best Buy's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra deal tempting? Check out what Amazon has in store for the Galaxy Tab S9. Over here, you can save 16% (or $128) on the vanilla slate with 128GB of storage. In other words, the more contemporary Samsung tablet can be yours for a tad more than $670 instead of $799.99.
Like most high-end Samsung tablets, this model comes with the S Pen in the box, thus saving you unnecessary expenses. The stylus lets you easily open recent apps, draw, take notes, etc., all of which add to your tablet experience. By the way, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra supports Samsung DeX, helping you create a desktop-like environment whenever necessary.
