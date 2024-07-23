Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
The ex-flagship Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra remains $450 cheaper at Best Buy

Prime Day 2024 came and went, but one of the best Samsung tablet deals we saw during the event is still active. OK, it's not technically an Amazon promo, for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was actually discounted at Best Buy. The offer was live during the merchant's Black Friday in July event, and it's still here. Yep, you can still save $450 on the 128GB slate.

The awesome Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is still $450 off!

It may have been released in 2022, but the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is still a fantastic choice at Best Buy. That's right! The merchant's ultra-juicy discount is still very much active and awaits your attention. Since there's no way of knowing how much longer this flagship model will remain such an attractive bargain, we suggest acting fast and getting yours soon.
$450 off (41%)
$649 99
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy

Save $128 on the Galaxy Tab S9 at Amazon

In case you prefer a more contemporary tablet, consider Amazon's promo on the Galaxy Tab S9. Over here, the vanilla slate enjoys a $128 price cut, which lands it under $680. While this isn't the best price we've ever seen, it's still a nice savings opportunity for Galaxy Tab S9 enthusiasts. Take advantage while Amazon's deal is still here.
$128 off (16%)
Buy at Amazon

You won't find the $1,099.99 tablet for only $649.99 anywhere else, so Best Buy's promo is quite tempting! However, it's been active for some time; the offer was available before Best Buy's savings event, and there might not be much time left to take advantage.

Don't find Best Buy's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra deal tempting? Check out what Amazon has in store for the Galaxy Tab S9. Over here, you can save 16% (or $128) on the vanilla slate with 128GB of storage. In other words, the more contemporary Samsung tablet can be yours for a tad more than $670 instead of $799.99.

The Tab S8 Ultra might have been released some time ago, but it's one of the best value-for-money options you can now get. For its sub-$650 price, this bad boy gives you a huge 14.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rates, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and even 4K video recording!

Like most high-end Samsung tablets, this model comes with the S Pen in the box, thus saving you unnecessary expenses. The stylus lets you easily open recent apps, draw, take notes, etc., all of which add to your tablet experience. By the way, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra supports Samsung DeX, helping you create a desktop-like environment whenever necessary.

As you can see for yourself, the Tab S8 Ultra is no slouch despite its somewhat advanced age. If you agree, take advantage of Best Buy's awesome deal before it goes poof.
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Loading Comments...

