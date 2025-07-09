Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

As a deal hunter, I think Prime Day’s 48% discount on the Galaxy Buds FE makes them a steal

The earbuds deliver good sound, have capable ANC, and are a no-brainer at their current price on Amazon. Don't miss out!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Audio Amazon Prime Day
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A woman wearing a pair of Galaxy Buds FE.
To be honest, I'm pretty pleased with the headphone deals this year's Prime Day has brought. For example, the Galaxy Buds 3 ProSamsung's top-of-the-line earphones right now—are selling at a sweet $84 discount, letting you grab a pair for just under $167.

If I were a Samsung user looking for high-end Galaxy Buds, I'd definitely go for these bad boys. That said, if I were on a budget, I'd probably choose a different pair of Samsung earbuds.

Galaxy Buds FE (Graphite): 48% off on Amazon!

$48 off (48%)
Act fast and score the Galaxy Buds FE at a sweet 48% discount this Prime Day. This brings the earbuds below the $53 mark, making them a steal. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


You see, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro aren't the only discounted Galaxy Buds for Prime Day. Amazon is offering a sweet 48% discount on the budget-friendly Galaxy Buds FE, bringing their price down to under the $53 mark. I believe this makes them a no-brainer choice for Samsung users who want good sound without overspending.

Just act fast and score a pair with this deal now, as Amazon is full of bargain hunters like you and me, and this sweet promo could expire quickly. Believe me, the Galaxy Buds FE might not be among the best earbuds on the market, but they’re unmissable at their current Prime Day price.

For just under $53, these fellas deliver good, crisp sound. Plus, they feature capable ANC that does a pretty good job of blocking pesky noises. All this adds up to a phenomenal listening experience, especially given the budget price you’ll pay. And if that’s not enough, you can use the EQ in Samsung’s Wearable app to tailor the audio to your taste.

Battery life is another strong point. With ANC turned on, you get up to 6 hours of playtime, or up to 8.5 hours if you switch it off. Add in the charging case, and that’s a total of up to 21 hours of listening time, which is solid battery life for such small and affordable earbuds.

So, yeah! My advice is simple: Don’t miss out. If the Galaxy Buds FE fit the bill for you, treat yourself to a pair for less now!

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 5

Hypothetical Which Phone Would You Choose

by TBomb • 9

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
Fold 7 and Flip 7 price leak reveals a huge hike for one 2025 foldable
Fold 7 and Flip 7 price leak reveals a huge hike for one 2025 foldable
I tried using China's best flagship phone this summer, but it fought me every step of the way
I tried using China's best flagship phone this summer, but it fought me every step of the way
That's all, folks: there won't be another Nothing Phone (3) device
That's all, folks: there won't be another Nothing Phone (3) device
The next king of foldables might materialize at the very beginning of 2026
The next king of foldables might materialize at the very beginning of 2026
Ex-Verizon rep spills the best time to call your carrier and get results
Ex-Verizon rep spills the best time to call your carrier and get results

Latest News

I’m a big fan of the JBL Endurance Peak 3 for workouts—and at 40% off this Prime Day, they’re a steal
I’m a big fan of the JBL Endurance Peak 3 for workouts—and at 40% off this Prime Day, they’re a steal
The iPhone has become awful at photography as of late
The iPhone has become awful at photography as of late
Apple’s S Pen alternative might work with iPhone, MacBook Pro, and even Apple Watch
Apple’s S Pen alternative might work with iPhone, MacBook Pro, and even Apple Watch
The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is an epic bargain at 43% off this Prime Day
The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is an epic bargain at 43% off this Prime Day
I'm a bargain hunter, and I think the Pixel 9 Pro is a must-have at its lowest price this Prime Day
I'm a bargain hunter, and I think the Pixel 9 Pro is a must-have at its lowest price this Prime Day
The Pixel Tablet plunges in price for Prime Day
The Pixel Tablet plunges in price for Prime Day
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless