As a deal hunter, I think Prime Day’s 48% discount on the Galaxy Buds FE makes them a steal
The earbuds deliver good sound, have capable ANC, and are a no-brainer at their current price on Amazon. Don't miss out!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
To be honest, I'm pretty pleased with the headphone deals this year's Prime Day has brought. For example, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro—Samsung's top-of-the-line earphones right now—are selling at a sweet $84 discount, letting you grab a pair for just under $167.
If I were a Samsung user looking for high-end Galaxy Buds, I'd definitely go for these bad boys. That said, if I were on a budget, I'd probably choose a different pair of Samsung earbuds.
You see, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro aren't the only discounted Galaxy Buds for Prime Day. Amazon is offering a sweet 48% discount on the budget-friendly Galaxy Buds FE, bringing their price down to under the $53 mark. I believe this makes them a no-brainer choice for Samsung users who want good sound without overspending.
Just act fast and score a pair with this deal now, as Amazon is full of bargain hunters like you and me, and this sweet promo could expire quickly. Believe me, the Galaxy Buds FE might not be among the best earbuds on the market, but they’re unmissable at their current Prime Day price.
Battery life is another strong point. With ANC turned on, you get up to 6 hours of playtime, or up to 8.5 hours if you switch it off. Add in the charging case, and that’s a total of up to 21 hours of listening time, which is solid battery life for such small and affordable earbuds.
So, yeah! My advice is simple: Don’t miss out. If the Galaxy Buds FE fit the bill for you, treat yourself to a pair for less now!
