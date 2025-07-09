The Sony WH-1000XM5 are a bargain at their current Prime Day price, in my opinion

Sony WH-1000XM5: Save $102 this Prime Day! $102 off (25%) Amazon is offering a sweet $102 Prime Day discount on the Sony WH-1000XM5, letting you score a pair for just under $299. As some of the best headphones money can buy, these puppies offer top-quality sound, superb ANC, and good battery life. Save while you can! Buy at Amazon

Being high-end headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5 deliver premium sound with strong bass and clear highs. You can also tailor their audio to your taste via the EQ settings in the Sony Headphones Connect app.On top of that, they come with top-tier ANC, rivaled only by Bose's QuietComfort headphones, so you'll enjoy your favorite songs in great quality without pesky noises ruining your experience.Another thing that impresses me about these fellas is their comfortable, lightweight design, plush earpads, and incredible battery life—up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge. And when you're in a hurry and need a quick top-up, a 10-minute charge provides up to five additional hours of listening time.All in all, I believe—and hopefully you do too—that the Sony WH-1000XM5 are an absolute bargain at their current Prime Day price. Sure, they may not be Sony's latest flagship cans now that the WH-1000XM6 is out, but they still deliver great sound, top-notch ANC, and solid battery life. So, don’t miss out!