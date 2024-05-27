The mighty Galaxy Tab S9 is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but only for today
We have good news and bad news. The good news is that Best Buy is selling the powerful Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB of storage at a pretty sweet $200 discount. So, you can currently grab one for $719.99, down from $919.99.
The bad news is that this is one of Best Buy's deals of the day, which means you have less than 24 hours to seize the opportunity to get one of the best tablets on the market at a lower price.
Powered by a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 12GB of RAM, this bad boy delivers incredible performance. It has the necessary firepower to deal with anything you throw at it, making it perfect for work.
In addition, it boasts a gorgeous 11.0-inch AMOLED display with a 2560 x 1600p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There is also HDR10+ support on board, allowing you to enjoy better colors and brightness when streaming movies in this format.
Overall, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 is worth every penny with its great performance, display, included S Pen, and now more affordable price tag. This is why we strongly suggest acting quickly on this offer! Tap the deal button in this article and snag a powerful tablet at a heavily discounted price before the time runs out and the deal disappears.
We can't forget to mention that the slate also comes with its own S Pen, saving you extra cash from having to buy one separately. The included stylus can be used to write like you would on paper and can even double as a paintbrush.
