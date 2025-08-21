Apple's new iPhone 17 cases just leaked — and they may surprise you with an unexpected return
Apple may have ditched FineWoven for good — but these new “TechWoven” cases could be the comeback you didn't see coming.
Prolific leaker Majin Bu, who shared plenty of iPhone 17 dummy units online in the past few months, now says that Apple is planning to also launch a new "TechWoven" line of cases for the iPhone 17 lineup. The new line may be the spiritual successor of the FineWoven cases that were discontinued last year.
The box also shows that the cases are compatible with MagSafe and the Camera Control, things that are to be expected. There may be Black, Brown, Blue, Green, and Purple colors, but one of the boxes reveals colors with more specific names, such as Sienna.
Of course, it cannot be confirmed at this point whether these cases are real. We'll know soon enough, with the iPhone 17 line expected to be unveiled at the beginning of September, potentially on September 9. The lineup is expected to consist of a base iPhone 17, an ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, and redesigned iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max with a new camera island look.
I personally think that if these cases are real (no way to know so far), they seem to be quite interesting and potentially a lot of people may like them. I like the textured look and the colors, too. But of course, we'll have to wait and see if those are real.
Two years ago, the Cupertino tech giant stopped selling leather iPhone cases. This was part of the company's attempts to reduce its carbon emission footprint. Apple introduced a FineWoven line of fabric iPhone cases that was to replace the leather options. The FineWoven cases are made from 68% post-consumer recycled materials.
Unfortunately, though, the FineWoven cases were prone to scratches and stains and are discontinued now. If Majin Bu is right, Apple may be planning a new version of the cases.
These are reportedly replicas, but representative of what Apple may be planning, according to the tipster. | Image Credit - Majin Bu
Reportedly, the TechWoven cases are to succeed the FineWoven ones but with enhanced durability. Those are said to be made again using fabric.
Image Credit - Majin Bu
The tipster also said that it may be possible to attach a lanyard to the cases. Apparently, these have tiny holes in the bottom-left and bottom-right corners for this purpose. Reportedly, the cases shown in the images are replicas, but they are said to represent what the Cupertino tech giant is planning.
The box also shows that the cases are compatible with MagSafe and the Camera Control, things that are to be expected. There may be Black, Brown, Blue, Green, and Purple colors, but one of the boxes reveals colors with more specific names, such as Sienna.
Of course, it cannot be confirmed at this point whether these cases are real. We'll know soon enough, with the iPhone 17 line expected to be unveiled at the beginning of September, potentially on September 9. The lineup is expected to consist of a base iPhone 17, an ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, and redesigned iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max with a new camera island look.
I personally think that if these cases are real (no way to know so far), they seem to be quite interesting and potentially a lot of people may like them. I like the textured look and the colors, too. But of course, we'll have to wait and see if those are real.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.
Recommended Stories
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: