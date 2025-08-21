Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Apple's new iPhone 17 cases just leaked — and they may surprise you with an unexpected return

Apple may have ditched FineWoven for good — but these new “TechWoven” cases could be the comeback you didn't see coming.

Prolific leaker Majin Bu, who shared plenty of iPhone 17 dummy units online in the past few months, now says that Apple is planning to also launch a new "TechWoven" line of cases for the iPhone 17 lineup. The new line may be the spiritual successor of the FineWoven cases that were discontinued last year.

Two years ago, the Cupertino tech giant stopped selling leather iPhone cases. This was part of the company's attempts to reduce its carbon emission footprint. Apple introduced a FineWoven line of fabric iPhone cases that was to replace the leather options. The FineWoven cases are made from 68% post-consumer recycled materials. 

Unfortunately, though, the FineWoven cases were prone to scratches and stains and are discontinued now. If Majin Bu is right, Apple may be planning a new version of the cases.


Reportedly, the TechWoven cases are to succeed the FineWoven ones but with enhanced durability. Those are said to be made again using fabric. 


The tipster also said that it may be possible to attach a lanyard to the cases. Apparently, these have tiny holes in the bottom-left and bottom-right corners for this purpose. Reportedly, the cases shown in the images are replicas, but they are said to represent what the Cupertino tech giant is planning. 

What’s your first take on the leaked iPhone 17 cases?

Vote View Result

The box also shows that the cases are compatible with MagSafe and the Camera Control, things that are to be expected. There may be Black, Brown, Blue, Green, and Purple colors, but one of the boxes reveals colors with more specific names, such as Sienna. 

Of course, it cannot be confirmed at this point whether these cases are real. We'll know soon enough, with the iPhone 17 line expected to be unveiled at the beginning of September, potentially on September 9. The lineup is expected to consist of a base iPhone 17, an ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, and redesigned iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max with a new camera island look

I personally think that if these cases are real (no way to know so far), they seem to be quite interesting and potentially a lot of people may like them. I like the textured look and the colors, too. But of course, we'll have to wait and see if those are real.
 

