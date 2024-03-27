The Galaxy Tab S8+ is 20% off on Amazon, waiting to be your new go-to device for work and entertainment

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 128GB: Save $180! Snag the Galaxy Tab S8+ with 128GB of storage for $180 off its price through this lovely Amazon deal. The tablet has top-tier performance and can be your new workhorse and entertainment device. It even sports an S Pen out of the box. $180 off (20%) Buy at Amazon

To be honest, the retailer had better deals on the 128GB version in the past. For example, during the holidays in December, it slashed the price of the slate by $300 (33%). In January, the device received a generous $220 discount. But don't dismiss the current markdown too quickly, as it still allows you to grab this powerful device for under the $750 mark.Powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, complemented by 8GB of RAM, it can handle anything, including demanding games. Furthermore, you are getting a dedicated slot for a memory card, so you'll be able to expand its storage space in case you deplete the built-in 128GB. It's worth noting, however, that some reports suggest that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor may get quite hot, so it's something to keep in mind.Not only does the Galaxy Tab S8+ pack impressive performance, but it also sports a huge 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a 2800 x 1752p resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it supports HDR10+, providing an even more awesome watching experience when streaming content in this format.Plus, the slate boasts an S Pen out of the box, which you can use to take notes faster and even as a paintbrush when you feel the urge to let your inner Picasso out.Overall, the Galaxy Tab S8+ is true value for money, and this is a deal you don't want to miss. Just be sure to take advantage of it now while you still can!