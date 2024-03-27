Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

The Galaxy Tab S8+ is 20% off on Amazon, waiting to be your new go-to device for work and entertainment

By
Samsung Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy Tab S8+ is 20% off on Amazon, waiting to be your new go-to device for work and entertainm
The Galaxy Tab S8+ is among the best tablets money can buy, and it can now be yours for less. Amazon is offering a sweet $180 discount on the 128GB variant, letting you snatch one for 20% off its price if you act quickly and pull the trigger on this deal while it's still available.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 128GB: Save $180!

Snag the Galaxy Tab S8+ with 128GB of storage for $180 off its price through this lovely Amazon deal. The tablet has top-tier performance and can be your new workhorse and entertainment device. It even sports an S Pen out of the box.
$180 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon


To be honest, the retailer had better deals on the 128GB version in the past. For example, during the holidays in December, it slashed the price of the slate by $300 (33%). In January, the device received a generous $220 discount. But don't dismiss the current markdown too quickly, as it still allows you to grab this powerful device for under the $750 mark.

Powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, complemented by 8GB of RAM, it can handle anything, including demanding games. Furthermore, you are getting a dedicated slot for a memory card, so you'll be able to expand its storage space in case you deplete the built-in 128GB. It's worth noting, however, that some reports suggest that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor may get quite hot, so it's something to keep in mind.

Not only does the Galaxy Tab S8+ pack impressive performance, but it also sports a huge 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a 2800 x 1752p resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it supports HDR10+, providing an even more awesome watching experience when streaming content in this format.

Plus, the slate boasts an S Pen out of the box, which you can use to take notes faster and even as a paintbrush when you feel the urge to let your inner Picasso out.

Overall, the Galaxy Tab S8+ is true value for money, and this is a deal you don't want to miss. Just be sure to take advantage of it now while you still can!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
T-Mobile's crafty way to charge extra fees and still remain Un-carrier
T-Mobile's crafty way to charge extra fees and still remain Un-carrier
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Latest network comparison goes beyond speed to crown a predictable king
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Latest network comparison goes beyond speed to crown a predictable king
T-Mobile quietly introduced great new offer that more people should know about
T-Mobile quietly introduced great new offer that more people should know about

Latest News

Nothing teases a "big leap" with new products on the horizon: Ear (3) or something more?
Nothing teases a "big leap" with new products on the horizon: Ear (3) or something more?
Google rolls out new tool for online shopping that recommends clothes to match your style
Google rolls out new tool for online shopping that recommends clothes to match your style
YouTube testing a feature to help you skip ahead to the most interesting parts of a video
YouTube testing a feature to help you skip ahead to the most interesting parts of a video
OnePlus Nord CE4 design, specs and price leak ahead of April launch
OnePlus Nord CE4 design, specs and price leak ahead of April launch
Hulu is now available on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers in the US
Hulu is now available on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers in the US
OnePlus Pad update addresses display flicker issue, adds improvements
OnePlus Pad update addresses display flicker issue, adds improvements
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless