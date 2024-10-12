Amazon shaves 40% off the budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024), though only for a short while
October Prime Day brought us epic tablet deals. Many of the best Samsung tablets were on sale, and the discounts were huge. But the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) wasn't in the picture. Correction: it was, but only in one particular coating—Chiffon Pink. Well, surprise, surprise! Amazon now gives us the same 40% markdown on all available colors! Yes, that includes the Oxford Gray and Mint coatings.
To put things into perspective, you can get the 64GB S Pen-supporting Android tablet for less than $200. In other words, the 40% discount saves you $131, so the deal is obviously quite awesome. So, if you wanted to get this bad boy at a deep discount this fall, now's the time to act!
While it's not good enough to give the Galaxy Tab S9 line a run for its money, this lightweight slate is perfectly suitable for casual daily use. The expandable storage option, S Pen and DeX Mode further enhance your day-to-day experience with the Tab S6 Lite, while the 7,040 mAh battery ensures hours of entertainment at a time.
At the end of the day, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a great casual tablet. Sure, it doesn't sound as appealing at its standard MSRP of almost $330, but it's definitely a bargain right now. If you think it'll meet your needs just fine, now's the ideal time to get one! Amazon's deal will only remain live for a limited time, so you'd better hurry up and score that 40% discount before it's too late.
The Tab S6 Lite (2024) looks mostly like its predecessor and uses the same 10.4-inch display with 60Hz refresh rates. Under the hood, you've got a decent but certainly not impressive Exynos 1280 chip that should deliver respectable performance. There are also dual AKG speakers tuned for Dolby Atmos on deck.
Let's not forget about software support. Unlike most of its Lenovo competitors, this fella has been promised security support until 2029 and major OS updates for four years. Kudos to Samsung for that!
