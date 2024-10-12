See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!
Head to Samsung to snatch a Galaxy S24 Ultra at $300 off, no strings attached!
SAMSUNG STORE BARGAIN
Head to Samsung to snatch a Galaxy S24 Ultra at $300 off, no strings attached!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Amazon shaves 40% off the budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024), though only for a short while

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) in Mint with a stylus and a turned-on screen, set against a white background.
October Prime Day brought us epic tablet deals. Many of the best Samsung tablets were on sale, and the discounts were huge. But the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) wasn't in the picture. Correction: it was, but only in one particular coating—Chiffon Pink. Well, surprise, surprise! Amazon now gives us the same 40% markdown on all available colors! Yes, that includes the Oxford Gray and Mint coatings.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024), Mint, 64GB: 40% OFF!

Amazon has launched a gorgeous limited-time deal on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024), making the affordable slate a hit among users. This puppy is ideal for casual use with its compact and lightweight design and S Pen support. Get one and save 40%!
$131 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

To put things into perspective, you can get the 64GB S Pen-supporting Android tablet for less than $200. In other words, the 40% discount saves you $131, so the deal is obviously quite awesome. So, if you wanted to get this bad boy at a deep discount this fall, now's the time to act!

The Tab S6 Lite (2024) looks mostly like its predecessor and uses the same 10.4-inch display with 60Hz refresh rates. Under the hood, you've got a decent but certainly not impressive Exynos 1280 chip that should deliver respectable performance. There are also dual AKG speakers tuned for Dolby Atmos on deck.

While it's not good enough to give the Galaxy Tab S9 line a run for its money, this lightweight slate is perfectly suitable for casual daily use. The expandable storage option, S Pen and DeX Mode further enhance your day-to-day experience with the Tab S6 Lite, while the 7,040 mAh battery ensures hours of entertainment at a time.

Let's not forget about software support. Unlike most of its Lenovo competitors, this fella has been promised security support until 2029 and major OS updates for four years. Kudos to Samsung for that!

At the end of the day, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a great casual tablet. Sure, it doesn't sound as appealing at its standard MSRP of almost $330, but it's definitely a bargain right now. If you think it'll meet your needs just fine, now's the ideal time to get one! Amazon's deal will only remain live for a limited time, so you'd better hurry up and score that 40% discount before it's too late.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
109 stories
12 Oct, 2024
Amazon shaves 40% off the budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024), though only for a short while
10 Oct, 2024
Get an early start on your holiday shopping with this hot new Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ deal!
09 Oct, 2024
Prime Day knocks the Galaxy Tab S9 down to a fantastic price—save $183 at Amazon
08 Oct, 2024
The powerful Galaxy Tab S9+ 256GB is true must-have after fantastic October Prime Day discount
07 Oct, 2024
New limited-time deal lets you score the budget Galaxy Tab A9+ at even cheaper price
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
Google's permanently discounted Pixel Watch 2 is temporarily marked down to a bonkers price now
Google's permanently discounted Pixel Watch 2 is temporarily marked down to a bonkers price now

Latest News

The Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is a tempting 25% off at Amazon
The Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is a tempting 25% off at Amazon
Xiaomi’s next Pad 7 tablets get leaked ahead of official announcement
Xiaomi’s next Pad 7 tablets get leaked ahead of official announcement
With iOS 18, Apple gives those in Hurricane prone areas a reason to upgrade to a new iPhone
With iOS 18, Apple gives those in Hurricane prone areas a reason to upgrade to a new iPhone
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
AT&T subcribers are having their new iPhones stolen by porch pirates in what could be an inside job
AT&T subcribers are having their new iPhones stolen by porch pirates in what could be an inside job
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless