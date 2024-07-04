Walmart cuts the price of the budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 by a whopping $150
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
In addition to offering the top-notch Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones at a lovely discount, Walmart is also selling Samsung's popular Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 at a massive $150 price cut.
Oh, yeah! You currently have the chance to snag this affordable slate for $150 off its price and pay only $199 instead of $349 for the 64GB version. Don't allow the small built-in storage to stop you from taking advantage of this deal, as the tablet sports a dedicated slot for a memory card, and you'll be able to expand its storage space.
Oh, yeah! You currently have the chance to snag this affordable slate for $150 off its price and pay only $199 instead of $349 for the 64GB version. Don't allow the small built-in storage to stop you from taking advantage of this deal, as the tablet sports a dedicated slot for a memory card, and you'll be able to expand its storage space.
While being a model from 2022, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite still offers good performance, boasting a Snapdragon 720G chipset and 4GB of RAM. It should be able to handle daily tasks such as web browsing and video streaming with ease. Of course, it may struggle with more demanding tasks and games, given its budget-friendly nature.
But, as a proper tablet for entertainment on a budget, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with a 10.4-inch LCD display with a 2000 x 1200p resolution, making it great for streaming movies and TV series. Furthermore, it ships with its own S Pen, just like the high-end Galaxy Tab S9, despite being on the budget side. The included stylus can be used for faster note-taking and even double as a digital paintbrush.
But, as a proper tablet for entertainment on a budget, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with a 10.4-inch LCD display with a 2000 x 1200p resolution, making it great for streaming movies and TV series. Furthermore, it ships with its own S Pen, just like the high-end Galaxy Tab S9, despite being on the budget side. The included stylus can be used for faster note-taking and even double as a digital paintbrush.
All things considered, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 still packs a punch despite its age. And it's an even bigger steal at that fantastic $150 discount at Walmart. So, don't hesitate! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and save on this awesome budget-friendly tablet now before the offer expires!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: