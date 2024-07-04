Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Walmart cuts the price of the budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 by a whopping $150

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Walmart cuts the price of the budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 by a whopping $150
In addition to offering the top-notch Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones at a lovely discount, Walmart is also selling Samsung's popular Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 at a massive $150 price cut.

Oh, yeah! You currently have the chance to snag this affordable slate for $150 off its price and pay only $199 instead of $349 for the 64GB version. Don't allow the small built-in storage to stop you from taking advantage of this deal, as the tablet sports a dedicated slot for a memory card, and you'll be able to expand its storage space.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB: Save $150 at Walmart!

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 with 64GB of storage is discounted by $150 at Walmart. This means you can save 43% on this incredible slate and get a unit for just $199! Act fast and take advantage of this deal today!
$150 off (43%)
$199
$349
Buy at Walmart

While being a model from 2022, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite still offers good performance, boasting a Snapdragon 720G chipset and 4GB of RAM. It should be able to handle daily tasks such as web browsing and video streaming with ease. Of course, it may struggle with more demanding tasks and games, given its budget-friendly nature.

But, as a proper tablet for entertainment on a budget, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with a 10.4-inch LCD display with a 2000 x 1200p resolution, making it great for streaming movies and TV series. Furthermore, it ships with its own S Pen, just like the high-end Galaxy Tab S9, despite being on the budget side. The included stylus can be used for faster note-taking and even double as a digital paintbrush.

All things considered, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 still packs a punch despite its age. And it's an even bigger steal at that fantastic $150 discount at Walmart. So, don't hesitate! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and save on this awesome budget-friendly tablet now before the offer expires!

Reserve your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 now!

Reserve your brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 through July 10th and score $50 in Samsung Credit, plus up to $1,500 in trade-in savings when you pre-order your device. You also have a chance to win a $5,000 Samsung Credit!
Reserve at Samsung
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
T-Mobile chatbot royally embarasses the company by spitting facts about price lock commitment
T-Mobile chatbot royally embarasses the company by spitting facts about price lock commitment
Proposed FCC rule for new phones would give consumers the freedom they've longed for
Proposed FCC rule for new phones would give consumers the freedom they've longed for
FCC wants your help to decide if T-Mobile should be allowed to buy fiber internet provider
FCC wants your help to decide if T-Mobile should be allowed to buy fiber internet provider
Best Buy is offering a 256GB iPad Air (2022) discount for the ages (but not for long)
Best Buy is offering a 256GB iPad Air (2022) discount for the ages (but not for long)
The leak to end all leaks: Glorious new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 images in all colors
The leak to end all leaks: Glorious new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 images in all colors

Latest News

Is that a… detachable keyboard for the Galaxy Z Fold 7?
Is that a… detachable keyboard for the Galaxy Z Fold 7?
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is deeply discounted and bundled with a nice gift once again
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is deeply discounted and bundled with a nice gift once again
Grab the top-notch Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones at a lovely discount through this deal
Grab the top-notch Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones at a lovely discount through this deal
Hall-of-Fame leaker finds and shares info about the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6
Hall-of-Fame leaker finds and shares info about the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6
Details leak about new useful Apple Weather app changes for iPhone, iPad and Mac
Details leak about new useful Apple Weather app changes for iPhone, iPad and Mac
What's your favorite Galaxy foldable color?
What's your favorite Galaxy foldable color?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless