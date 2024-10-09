The Galaxy Tab S10 series won't get monthly updates despite 7 years of support
These are great days for tablet aficionados: there are so many options out there, that, give or take, there's something for everyone. There are cheap and cheerful slates, mid-range champions, as well as mind-blowing powerhouses.
There are lots and lots of tablets, and – with a bit of care – they can last for many years, typically.
The duo consists of the Galaxy Tab S10+ and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: they'll both get seven new Android versions and seven years of security updates from Samsung. That's really something in the Android tablet market. However, one area where the Galaxy Tab S series continues to fall short is the frequency of security updates.
Samsung recently updated its official security update page to include the Galaxy Tab S10+ and S10 Ultra under the category of "Current Models For Quarterly Security Updates". This means that, as with previous Galaxy Tab S devices, these tablets will receive security updates every three months, which some may find disappointing given their premium status.
In contrast, the Galaxy S24 line gets updated each and every month.
Be it as it may, the Galaxy Tab S10 duo is still amazing, even if it gets its updates once every 90 days.
Samsung has introduced its first AI-powered tablets, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (14.6-inch) and Tab S10+ (12.4-inch), both featuring Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays. These new models offer a significant boost in processing power compared to the previous Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, with a CPU increase of 18%, GPU of 28%, and a 14% enhancement in neural processing, making them faster and more efficient for AI-driven tasks.
The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and S10+ boast various AI features. Note Assist helps with note-taking by transcribing and summarizing content, while PDF Overlay Translation offers seamless translations. Handwriting Help improves messy notes, while Sketch to Image transforms drawings into images.
The tablets also support Circle to Search (duh!), allowing users to search for information without switching apps, and solve math and physics problems. The S Pen's Air Command further integrates with AI, offering instant access to features without menu navigation, and the AI Key on the keyboard lets users choose between Bixby and Google’s Gemini AI assistant for a personalized experience.
As home devices, these tablets control SmartThings-enabled products through features like 3D Map View and AI Energy Mode, allowing users to monitor energy consumption or manage devices like TVs and air conditioners.
The Ultra model features a 14.6-inch display, while the S10+ has a 12.4-inch screen, both powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor and featuring up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB storage.
Prices range from $999.99 for the S10+ with 256 GB storage to $1,619.99 for the Ultra with 1 TB storage, so these are not cheap by any means.
Great tablets, no less!
The excellent anti-reflective coating seems directly borrowed from the S24 series. | Image credit – Samsung
A key feature is the integration of artificial intelligence, supported by the dedicated Galaxy AI Key on the Book Cover Keyboard. This AI capability enhances functions like Note Assist and Drawing Assist, first seen on the Galaxy S24 series, and optimized for the larger screens of the tablets. These devices also serve as "home AI hubs" with a 3D Map View to visually manage SmartThings-connected devices.
In terms of design and specs, the S10 tablets are made from durable Armor Aluminum, with quad-speaker setups enhanced by AI Dialogue Boost. The tablets have impressive anti-reflective Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, 120Hz refresh rates, and large batteries with 45W fast charging.
