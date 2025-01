Get the 512GB Galaxy Tab S10+ for $194 less with this lovely Amazon sale

Save $194 on the Galaxy Tab S10+! Do you need a high-class Android tablet? Well, the 512GB Galaxy Tab S10+ is a top-notch choice you wouldn't want to miss, especially now that it's $194 off at Amazon. Don't miss out. $194 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab S10+, 512GB: Save up to $700 at Samsung If you have an eligible trade-in, however, we'd suggest picking the Galaxy Tab S10+ at the Samsung Store. Over here, you can save up to $700 with eligible trade-ins. $700 off (63%) Trade-in $419 99 $1119 99 Buy at Samsung

Android tablet

Galaxy Tab S10





If you're currently looking for your next high-end Android tablet , we'd suggest the Galaxy Tab S10 +. Undoubtedly expensive, especially in its 512GB variant, the slate is enjoying a fantastic discount at Amazon. You don't need to cough up almost $1,120—its original price—and can now snatch it for under $930. That's some 17% in savings on the model in Moonstone Gray.In case you're wondering, we only found a matching promo at Walmart. Over there, you'd have to settle for a third-party seller's offer. That's right, neither Best Buy nor the Samsung Store have the same promo going on. At the latter, however, you can score a lovely $700 maximum trade-in credit, provided you have an eligible device to trade in.As part of Samsung's latest flagship tablet series, the Tab S10+ is every bit as premium as its Tab S10 Ultra relative. It showcases a slim and high-class design and an even more impressive display. As you might expect, it's a 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with 1-120Hz refresh rates, just like its predecessor. What's changed here is the anti-reflection on the display, which makes the visuals truly stand out.Under the hood, theuses a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset instead of the expected Qualcomm. However, performance is just as snappy as the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, which has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.Let's not forget about the impressive Galaxy AI features, which this bad boy comes with out the gate. It also runs on Android 14 and is set to receive seven years of OS upgrades, meaning its final software version should be Android 21. When you also consider that it has a big-sized 10,900mAh battery with 45W wired charging, things get even better!At the end of the day, the+ is a very capable option you wouldn't want to miss, especially if you're a Samsung fan. Granted, it's quite pricey, even at $194 off its original price, but those willing to invest should be quite happy. Get yours and save at Amazon!