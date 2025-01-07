Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Get the 512GB Galaxy Tab S10+ for $194 less with this lovely Amazon sale

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Tab S10+ being held by a person, showcased against an orange background.
If you're currently looking for your next high-end Android tablet, we'd suggest the Galaxy Tab S10+. Undoubtedly expensive, especially in its 512GB variant, the slate is enjoying a fantastic discount at Amazon. You don't need to cough up almost $1,120—its original price—and can now snatch it for under $930. That's some 17% in savings on the model in Moonstone Gray.

Save $194 on the Galaxy Tab S10+!

Do you need a high-class Android tablet? Well, the 512GB Galaxy Tab S10+ is a top-notch choice you wouldn't want to miss, especially now that it's $194 off at Amazon. Don't miss out.
$194 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S10+, 512GB: Save up to $700 at Samsung

If you have an eligible trade-in, however, we'd suggest picking the Galaxy Tab S10+ at the Samsung Store. Over here, you can save up to $700 with eligible trade-ins.
$700 off (63%) Trade-in
$419 99
$1119 99
Buy at Samsung

In case you're wondering, we only found a matching promo at Walmart. Over there, you'd have to settle for a third-party seller's offer. That's right, neither Best Buy nor the Samsung Store have the same promo going on. At the latter, however, you can score a lovely $700 maximum trade-in credit, provided you have an eligible device to trade in.

As part of Samsung's latest flagship tablet series, the Tab S10+ is every bit as premium as its Tab S10 Ultra relative. It showcases a slim and high-class design and an even more impressive display. As you might expect, it's a 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with 1-120Hz refresh rates, just like its predecessor. What's changed here is the anti-reflection on the display, which makes the visuals truly stand out.

Under the hood, the Android tablet uses a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset instead of the expected Qualcomm. However, performance is just as snappy as the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, which has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

Let's not forget about the impressive Galaxy AI features, which this bad boy comes with out the gate. It also runs on Android 14 and is set to receive seven years of OS upgrades, meaning its final software version should be Android 21. When you also consider that it has a big-sized 10,900mAh battery with 45W wired charging, things get even better!

At the end of the day, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is a very capable option you wouldn't want to miss, especially if you're a Samsung fan. Granted, it's quite pricey, even at $194 off its original price, but those willing to invest should be quite happy. Get yours and save at Amazon!

Before you go, note that the Galaxy S25 reservations are open! Pre-reserve one today and unlock special bonuses!

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra at Samsung!

Samsung has launched its reservation campaign for the Galaxy S25 Ultra! You can pre-reserve a unit, which will give you a $50 Samsung Credit and qualification for a sweepstakes. The prize is a $5,000 Samsung Credit. You can also receive up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one with enhanced trade-in credits and more!
Reserve at Samsung

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Plus at Samsung!

Pre-reserve your Galaxy S25+ today and get big bonuses! Reserving a unit now gives you a $50 Samsung Credit. On top of that, you'll enter into a sweepstakes with a $5,000 Samsung Credit for one winner. But that's not all! You can also get up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one with enhanced trade-in credits and more!
Reserve at Samsung

Reserve your Galaxy S25 at Samsung!

Starting today through January 22nd, you can also pre-reserve a Galaxy S25 unit. There are lovely bonuses for those who reserve right now, too! First off, you get a $50 Samsung Credit and a chance to win a $5,000 sweepstakes (available for only one winner). There are also up to $1,250 additional savings with enhanced trade-ins and more.
Reserve at Samsung
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
135 stories
07 Jan, 2025
Get the 512GB Galaxy Tab S10+ for $194 less with this lovely Amazon sale
19 Dec, 2024
The mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ gets a surprising 35% discount at Amazon
16 Dec, 2024
The astounding Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is on sale at an overwhelming Best Buy discount, but not for long
11 Dec, 2024
Samsung is discounting the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra like never before (sans trade-in)
10 Dec, 2024
Hurry up and order the Galaxy Tab S9 FE at this amazing discount if you want to get it by Christmas!
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
The iPhone SE will cease to exist. All hail the iPhone 16E
The iPhone SE will cease to exist. All hail the iPhone 16E
Amazon knocks 50% off the Garmin Epix Gen 2, turning it into a true bargain
Amazon knocks 50% off the Garmin Epix Gen 2, turning it into a true bargain
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off

Latest News

All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless