New limited-time deal lets you score the budget Galaxy Tab A9+ at even cheaper price

If you're looking for a Samsung tablet that doesn't break the bank, you should definitely act fast and get the Galaxy Tab A9+ with this deal. Amazon is currently offering a sweet 24% discount on the Silver-colored option with 64GB of storage, letting you save $53. And while this may seem like a small discount, it actually lets you score this slate for just under $170.That said, the offer has a red 'limited-time deal' banner, meaning it might expire in the blink of an eye. That's why it's important to be quick and take advantage of this deal as soon as possible — preferably now. And don't let the small storage amount stop you from pulling the trigger, since the slate has a dedicated slot for a memory card, and you can expand its storage space.It's worth noting that the 128GB is also on sale right now, enjoying a lovely $50 markdown. So, in case you want more RAM, feel free to go for the model with more built-in storage instead, since the 64GB version comes with only 4GB.Equipped with a mid-range Snapdragon 695 chipset, the Galaxy Tab A9+ delivers good performance and can handle day-to-day tasks without issues. Additionally, it boasts an 11.0-inch LCD screen with a 1920x 1200p resolution, 16:10 ratio, and 90Hz refresh rate, offering a good watching experience without breaking the bank. And for an even bigger immersion, it packs four loud stereo speakers.As you can see, the Galaxy Tab A9+ offers quite a lot and is among the best budget tablets right now. Therefore, don't dilly-dally! Tap the deal button in this article and get your hands on this budget, yet capable slate today!