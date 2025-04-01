Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

The ultra-affordable Galaxy Tab A9+ is selling like hot cakes with Amazon's latest discount

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Tablets Deals Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Galaxy Tab A9+.
As we've already shared, the premium Galaxy Tab S10+ is currently available at a solid $174 discount on Amazon. However, if you're looking for a more affordable Samsung tablet for less demanding tasks like streaming videos and web browsing, the Galaxy Tab A9+ is an incredible deal right now.

On top of the hefty price cut on one of the most powerful tablets available, Amazon is also offering a 27% markdown on the 64GB version of Samsung's budget-friendly slate. This lets you grab one for just under $160, saving you $60. Just be sure to act fast and take advantage of this deal while you can, as the slate offers plenty of value, especially at this price.

Galaxy Tab A9+, 64GB, Graphite: Save 27% on Amazon!

$60 off (27%)
The Galaxy Tab A9+ with 64GB of storage is discounted by 27% off on Amazon. This means you can get one for just under $160, saving you $60. The device offers good performance for day-to-day tasks, thanks to its capable Snapdragon 695 chipset and 8GB of RAM. It also delivers a great viewing experience for the price with its beautiful 11-inch display. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


Powered by a capable Snapdragon 695 chipset and paired with 8GB of RAM, this tablet handles everyday tasks like web browsing and streaming without a hitch. Plus, if you need extra space for your files and photos, a microSD card slot allows for easy storage expansion.

Since it's designed primarily for entertainment, the tablet boasts a beautiful 11.0-inch LCD screen with a 1920x1200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, delivering an excellent viewing experience for the price. To enhance your binge-watching, the device also features four loud stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. An added bonus is the display's 90Hz refresh rate, making everything feel smooth and responsive.

Overall, the Galaxy Tab A9+ might be budget-friendly, but it brings a lot to the table. It's an excellent choice for shoppers looking for a reliable tablet that gets the job done for way under $200. If it checks all your boxes, don't wait—grab a brand-new Galaxy Tab A9+ at a discount now!
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
AT&T is shutting down a major texting service
AT&T is shutting down a major texting service
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service
T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service

Latest News

Google Keep app for Android adds new feature to quickly create text notes
Google Keep app for Android adds new feature to quickly create text notes
Sketchy social media post gives BlackBerry fans hope for the return of the smartphone brand
Sketchy social media post gives BlackBerry fans hope for the return of the smartphone brand
The 11-inch iPad Air (M2) is now available for up to $180 off, outshining its successor
The 11-inch iPad Air (M2) is now available for up to $180 off, outshining its successor
The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar drops to its best price on Amazon once again
The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar drops to its best price on Amazon once again
Productivity powerhouse MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) is selling like hot cakes at $250 off
Productivity powerhouse MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) is selling like hot cakes at $250 off
Leaker reveals how Apple will make the iPhone Fold's internal display familiar to iPad users
Leaker reveals how Apple will make the iPhone Fold's internal display familiar to iPad users
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless