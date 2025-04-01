The ultra-affordable Galaxy Tab A9+ is selling like hot cakes with Amazon's latest discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As we've already shared, the premium Galaxy Tab S10+ is currently available at a solid $174 discount on Amazon. However, if you're looking for a more affordable Samsung tablet for less demanding tasks like streaming videos and web browsing, the Galaxy Tab A9+ is an incredible deal right now.
On top of the hefty price cut on one of the most powerful tablets available, Amazon is also offering a 27% markdown on the 64GB version of Samsung's budget-friendly slate. This lets you grab one for just under $160, saving you $60. Just be sure to act fast and take advantage of this deal while you can, as the slate offers plenty of value, especially at this price.
Powered by a capable Snapdragon 695 chipset and paired with 8GB of RAM, this tablet handles everyday tasks like web browsing and streaming without a hitch. Plus, if you need extra space for your files and photos, a microSD card slot allows for easy storage expansion.
Since it's designed primarily for entertainment, the tablet boasts a beautiful 11.0-inch LCD screen with a 1920x1200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, delivering an excellent viewing experience for the price. To enhance your binge-watching, the device also features four loud stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. An added bonus is the display's 90Hz refresh rate, making everything feel smooth and responsive.
Overall, the Galaxy Tab A9+ might be budget-friendly, but it brings a lot to the table. It's an excellent choice for shoppers looking for a reliable tablet that gets the job done for way under $200. If it checks all your boxes, don't wait—grab a brand-new Galaxy Tab A9+ at a discount now!
