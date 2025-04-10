Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Galaxy S26 Ultra reportedly changes course on a hyped feature

By
1comment
Samsung Galaxy S Series
The Galaxy S24 and S25 Ultra held by a person.
A new report indicates the Galaxy S26 Ultra may not come with a UDC for the selfie camera, contradicting earlier rumors and speculation.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is starting to show its head in leaks nowadays, and we've heard some exciting things and some controversial things (such as the S Pen going homeless) as well. Now, the latest leak indicates the phone may not adopt an under-display selfie camera, contrary to what earlier rumors have said.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold devices have been sporting an under-display selfie camera since 2021 with the Galaxy Z Fold 5. This sort of camera is almost invisible to people and doesn't obstruct the display viewing experience, but it does offer lower image quality in comparison to normal selfie cameras. Rumors from earlier suggested Samsung may decide to equip a future Galaxy S model with such a camera, but this leak contradicts that expectation.

The info today comes from Korean tipster Yeux1122. They say Samsung had intended to bring a UDC to the next Galaxy S model (they are most likely referring to the Galaxy S26 Ultra) but may have decided to drop these plans because of cost and "other aspects".

Yeux1122 post on Naver, machine translated. | Image Credit - Yeux1122 - Galaxy S26 Ultra reportedly changes course on a hyped feature
Yeux1122 post on Naver, machine translated. | Image Credit - Yeux1122

Now, apparently, Samsung is to postpone the adoption of this tech on its premium flagship phones. The leaker does not cite their sources and does not have the cleanest track record out there, so do keep that in mind. But so far, we've heard only somewhat dubious sources claim the Galaxy S26 Ultra may rock a UDC.

And most likely, skipping the UDC on the Galaxy S26 Ultra is a good thing, at least for now. The tech is still inferior to conventional cameras, and on top of that, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is not a foldable phone that has other cameras that can be used for selfies as well in case the UDC isn't that good.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is now more and more present in the headlines. The phone is rumored to bring back variable aperture, which, if true, would be exceptional. It's also rumored the S Pen may be removed from the body of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, mainly to free space for a bigger battery.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is going to come sometime next year, probably in February. When it does come out, it will have to face the likes of the iPhone 17 Pro (which is also not out yet) for the title of the best phone on the market. Rumors about a huge redesign on the iPhone 17 Pro have been circulating on the internet, but little is known for certain about these two phones anyway. Let's wait and see what Samsung does!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
