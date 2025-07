The Galaxy S26 Ultra is controversial in this key way, but let me tell you why that's a good thing

Now, where have I seen this before?





Galaxy S26 Ultra

Recommended Stories

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Careful now, don't overdo it





Galaxy S26 Ultra

Camera islands won't make a photo admiral out of you





Like this dude's post I saw in a popular forum for dedicated cameras the other day: he was baffled as to why his brand-new gear (that cost him several thousand dollars) produced "lousy" shots. I know why: because the shots were taken in the worst lighting conditions, without any idea for composition or "story", no juxtaposition, no tone, no mood: just some random pics of flowers, people, buildings, etc.



Galaxy S26 Ultra

I tend to obsess about what a phone can do, not the way it is on the outside. Yeah, sure, I like some models (like the boxy, overly aggressive-looking Galaxy S24 Ultra ) more than others, but if I had to choose between a Porsche-like phone with a small battery and a pathetic camera and the ugliest phone ever (but with great battery and camera), I'd definitely go for the hideous one.Those massive camera islands on phones look like they're about to launch into orbit – but they're actually doing real work. Bigger sensors need more room, and more lenses mean sharper shots, better zoom, and night photos that don't look like security cam footage from 2002. It's less about style and more about cramming a DSLR into your skinny jeans. Wobbly on the table, sure – but your photos won't be. I can live with that.The's alleged camera island design reminds me very much of the way these two brand-new Sammy phones are:The common theme is that both of these (despite one being a foldable) are super thin and the camera surroundings are protruding quite a bit:It's only logical that the (allegedly thinner)will follow in suit. The $64,000 question is:So far, nothing is pointing at such a direction. As Sammy fans very well know, thedropped its predecessor's 10x zoom for a 5x lens. Most people weren't out there spying on mountaintops anyway, and the 5x hits the sweet spot for everyday zoom. Plus, with higher-res sensors doing the heavy lifting, you still get crisp detail without carrying a phone that feels like binoculars.Camera islands can get annoyingly large to the point where they're a bit impractical. Like my colleague Vic found out first hand:This (otherwise excellent) phone feels awkward to hold due to its top-heavy design, which throws off the balance and makes it easier to fumble. While it's only slightly heavier than the Vivo X200 Pro at around 230 grams (comparable to other large phones) it's the uneven weight distribution that stands out more than the overall heft.I doubt that Samsung will slap a humongous camera island on the, but cons of large camera islands had to be highlighted. The more you know.I've praised camera islands so much that one would think nothing else is needed for capturing great shots. Nothing can be further from the truth. You may have the ultimate machine in your arsenal, you may have a camera island as big as Greenland on the back of your phone and still fail.Why? Because the hardware part is just one part of the equation here. Knowing what makes a photo great (the correct light for your needs, the angle, the best moment to press the shutter, etc.). If you keep ignoring the basic rules – or worse, if you abide by them all the time, without trying to break them – you'll end up in a limbo so deep that even the most expensive gear won't pull you out of.I often advise those who whine about not having a good enough camera to check out the iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) from, say, 2018. If you keep telling yourself that your 2025 or 2024 phone "is not good enough", check out what some are able to do with iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 series. Great stuff.I really hope Samsung doesn't read that last part I just wrote, though. They might decide not to upgrade thecamera setup at all. So far, there are some positive camera-related rumors surrounding the future flagship. Let's not jinx it.