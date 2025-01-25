Benchmark scores show Galaxy S25 Ultra's superior multi-core AP performance over iPhone 16 Pro Max





On the other hand, you might want to take an objective look at the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the iPhone 16 Pro Max . This is where benchmark tests come in handy since they take all personal feelings and opinions out of the equation in an effort to deliver a non-biased answer to the question, "Which phone is better?" The Geekbench benchmark test uses its proprietary equations to rank the CPU and GPU performance on different phones.





iPhone 16 Pro Max (L) and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (R). It's no surprise that the A18 Pro application processor (AP) powering the iPhone 16 Pro Max topped the single-core score of the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. Apple's A-series APs have a reputation for outperforming rival APs with this metric. Even so, it was close with the iPhone 16 Pro Max scoring 3457 compared to the 3220 rung up by the Galaxy S25 Ultra . Geekbench is known to measure a single CPU core and multiple CPU cores working all at once. On "X," subscriber @TECHINFOSOCIALS posted what appears to be Geekbench results for the(L) and the(R). It's no surprise that the A18 Pro application processor (AP) powering thetopped the single-core score of the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. Apple's A-series APs have a reputation for outperforming rival APs with this metric. Even so, it was close with thescoring 3457 compared to the 3220 rung up by the



The multi-core results were not as close as the Galaxy S25 Ultra with the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy AP scoring 10223 blew away the 8553 multi-core score generated by the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the A18 Pro AP. Both chips are produced by TSMC using the foundry's second-generation 3nm node (N3E).







iPhone 16 Pro Max used on the test is running Galaxy S25 Ultra tested by Geekbench is powered by The Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy's CPU features performance cores clocked at 4.47GHz compared to the 4.32GHz peak clock speed for the CPU performance cores on the regular variant of the Snapdragon 8 Elite AP. Theused on the test is running iOS 18 .2.1 while thetested by Geekbench is powered by Android 15 with the One UI 7 interface on top.





