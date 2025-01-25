Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Benchmark scores show Galaxy S25 Ultra's superior multi-core AP performance over iPhone 16 Pro Max

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Apple Android Processors Galaxy S Series iPhone
A Snapdragon 8 Elite placeholder chip is placed on a background showing a fake motherboard.
Now that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has been unveiled, Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max and Google's Pixel 9 Pro XL have a new challenger in the category I like to call "Top-of-the-line" handset. Some comparisons between the phones are subjective. For example, you might like the design of the iPhone 16 Pro Max more than the new "softer" and non-aggressive look of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

On the other hand, you might want to take an objective look at the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. This is where benchmark tests come in handy since they take all personal feelings and opinions out of the equation in an effort to deliver a non-biased answer to the question, "Which phone is better?" The Geekbench benchmark test uses its proprietary equations to rank the CPU and GPU performance on different phones.

Geekbench is known to measure a single CPU core and multiple CPU cores working all at once. On "X," subscriber @TECHINFOSOCIALS posted what appears to be Geekbench results for the iPhone 16 Pro Max (L) and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (R). It's no surprise that the A18 Pro application processor (AP) powering the iPhone 16 Pro Max topped the single-core score of the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. Apple's A-series APs have a reputation for outperforming rival APs with this metric. Even so, it was close with the iPhone 16 Pro Max scoring 3457 compared to the 3220 rung up by the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Tweet showing Geekbench results of iPhone 16 Pro Max vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Geekbench battler between iPhone 16 Pro Max on the left, and Galaxy S25 Ultra on the right. | Image credit-

The multi-core results were not as close as the Galaxy S25 Ultra with the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy AP scoring 10223 blew away the 8553 multi-core score generated by the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the A18 Pro AP. Both chips are produced by TSMC using the foundry's second-generation 3nm node (N3E).

The Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy's CPU features performance cores clocked at 4.47GHz compared to the 4.32GHz peak clock speed for the CPU performance cores on the regular variant of the Snapdragon 8 Elite AP. The iPhone 16 Pro Max used on the test is running iOS 18.2.1 while the Galaxy S25 Ultra tested by Geekbench is powered by Android 15 with the One UI 7 interface on top.

If you'd like to install the Geekbench app on your iOS or Android device, tap on the appropriate link:

Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
Galaxy S25 leaked promo video removed after showcasing underwhelming upgrades
Galaxy S25 leaked promo video removed after showcasing underwhelming upgrades

Latest News

Powerhouse Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets a sweet $401 discount, making it an even bigger bargain
Powerhouse Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets a sweet $401 discount, making it an even bigger bargain
Google rolls out improvements to Calendar summary cards in the Gmail mobile app
Google rolls out improvements to Calendar summary cards in the Gmail mobile app
Samsung tipped to launch two new Galaxy A-series phones in March
Samsung tipped to launch two new Galaxy A-series phones in March
The budget-friendly Moto G 5G (2024) is still available at its best price on Amazon
The budget-friendly Moto G 5G (2024) is still available at its best price on Amazon
With TikTok wiped from US app stores, used phones with the app are priced as high as $50,000 on eBay
With TikTok wiped from US app stores, used phones with the app are priced as high as $50,000 on eBay
Top Apple analyst says rumor about the display on the iPhone 17 series is not true
Top Apple analyst says rumor about the display on the iPhone 17 series is not true
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless